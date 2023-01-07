ISSUE 010 - Weekender Edition

⁕ The cutest electric kettle I've ever seen

⁕ I really like this branding studio and their work is so inspiring! If you are a designer, you should check out their website for some inspiration.

⁕ I've found the swimming pool of my dreams, and it is tiled, and it might have a rainbow pattern

⁕ Colorful college dorm decoration inspiration (curated by me!)

⁕ Here is my ultimate home decor inspiration board. I save every single bit of inspiration I can find.

⁕ I've recently started doing gel manicures at home, it's my new hobby! And this is my color for fall- it's on my nails right now and it's magic!

⁕ A warm and sweet blend of rooibos, apple pieces, cinnamon, and apple spice flavoring, that is a perfect tea on a crisp autumn day

Don't mind me dropping the coziest fall playlist of the year. Indie meets pumpkin spice meets you chilling at home. It's a good one…if I do say so myself.

(click to download)

Here are some practical tips for resetting yourself (and your space) over the weekend, in order to minimize Sunday Scaries:

Take an extra long shower - with all the extra fun scrubs & such Take 20 minutes to clean attack your space - like an intense tidy with your favorite music playing Set a timer for 10 minutes, and look at the week ahead. Don't pressure yourself to start any projects - just make sure to get your schedule down and put dates/priorities on the calendar (if that starts to cause some anxiety - try making a list of things you are looking forward to!) Do a good long stretch before bed End the night with your very favorite book or TV show like a happy little reward

Hope these ideas create some joy - and hope you can hold on to them for later!