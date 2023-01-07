#017 Ho Ho Ho
Happy December! I truly hope you are having a great month!
⁕ I found basically an advent calendar of sustainable hand soap? It's incredibly random, but I feel this may be the PERFECT gift for at least one special person on your list, haha
⁕ Graduate Hotels made an art book with all their hotel interior design stories and it is on my list for Santa
⁕ Give a monthly tea subscription for the perfect Christmas gift
⁕ Reusable paper towels that are very cute and very handy
⁕ I found a calming Christmas playlist for when you are a litttttle tired of the same songs but still want to be festive
⁕ Design Milk's round up of the best commercial interior spaces - and they are full of COLOR!
Bringing someone else a bit of joy is the best feeling!
Try one of these things to spread some holiday cheer:
Pay it forward and sponsor a stranger’s coffee on your next java run.
Send a hand-written card to a friend or relative who may be feeling lonely this season.
Bring a host gift to your next holiday party — a fresh bouquet of flowers, cinnamon candle, or set of seasonal hand towels go a long way.
Head to your local animal shelter and take a furry friend out on a date.
Call someone out of the blue just to share something that you admire about them.
Invite someone to take a walk in the sun — vitamin D during these winter months is essential.
Find three small businesses in your town and brag about them on your social media.
Surprise someone with hot cocoa and an invitation to look at Christmas lights around town.
Give someone an experience gift — a massage, facial, or tickets to show.
Tell someone who helped raise you that they did a good job.