ISSUE 017 - Ho Ho Ho

Happy December! I truly hope you are having a great month!

⁕ I found basically an advent calendar of sustainable hand soap? It's incredibly random, but I feel this may be the PERFECT gift for at least one special person on your list, haha

⁕ Graduate Hotels made an art book with all their hotel interior design stories and it is on my list for Santa

⁕ Give a monthly tea subscription for the perfect Christmas gift

⁕ Reusable paper towels that are very cute and very handy

⁕ I found a calming Christmas playlist for when you are a litttttle tired of the same songs but still want to be festive

⁕ Design Milk's round up of the best commercial interior spaces - and they are full of COLOR!

Bringing someone else a bit of joy is the best feeling!

Try one of these things to spread some holiday cheer: