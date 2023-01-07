A Checklist For Getting Better

So you’ve noticed some things are off. Maybe you’ve gone through seasons of depression previously - and you can feel it starting up again. Maybe you are noticing recurring symptoms and feel like you may have a certain illness.

It’s hard to know where to start or what to do.

I’ve walked the road before and want to share what process I went through in hopes to help you spend less time on webmd and online forums. (those get scary)

Here’s a totally non-comprehensive list of suggestions if you don’t know what to do first but suspect you may have a mental illness!

Please note - this is from personal experience just hoping to help you navigate the mental health journey. Everyone is different! I am not a mental health professional and not explicitly giving directions - just suggestions!