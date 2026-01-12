Feeling! Magazine

Jenna O'Brien
Jan 12

Stakeholders — we would love your feedback on any (or all) the following:

1. What is a topic you'd love to see Feeling! cover?

2. What is something you want more of from this magazine in 2026?

3. If you could dream a little, what would absolutely delight you in a print magazine? What would make a magazine worth having in your home, in print? Would love to know what you value.

Thank you for your sincere feedback. I will have to restock the treasure box for you all soon.

Henry
Jan 12

I never wanted this little read to end! The way you include your readers is enticing and joyful. I freaking love it. One day I'll be able to join the founding member's tier, but for now I'll keep liking and commenting on every article you write.

Sorry, no feedback. You could write about the whimsy of paint drying and I would be all over it.

