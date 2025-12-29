Feeling! Magazine

Jenna O'Brien
Dec 29

Group project: What is on your creative calendar for 2026? Would love to hear what you are planning on making!

16 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Elizabeth Kirsteatter
Dec 31

As someone who loves journaling and writing letters, yes yes yes! Bring the tangible back! Bring the long form back! Bring putting in effort but also having fun for the sake of creating for fun back!

1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
34 more comments...

