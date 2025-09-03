Building an Index

I have decided to build an ongoing list of colorfully designed goods. I decided this because I thought it would be very fun to do.

The “Index” will be built over time with other categories such as furniture, clothing, crafting supplies, etc. (Please do leave a note in the comments if you have a category suggestion!) It will exist to be added on to, constantly upgrading!

My hope is that it can be a curated reference point for you to utilize when you are looking for gifts to give or home upgrades to make. The highest honor would be to have someone think, “I really need new plates, oh! I should check the Feeling! Magazine Index!” That’s when I have made it. No higher success for me.

Also, this is a group project. I can’t possibly get down every beautiful product myself. If you have a brand you love (or own!), please add your idea in the comments. I would LOVE to see what you’ve found. And if you don’t have a suggestion, please make sure you do read the comments to accompany my article, as I am sure my readers who submit their own ideas have excellent taste.

I also really love to feature small businesses. Having owned a small shop and sat through excruciating days of no customers walking in, all I want to do is scream from the rooftops when I find an independent entrepreneur or artist we could all support! They need us.

For the first submission into the Encyclopedia, I am exploring tableware, including: bowls, platters, trays, servingware, glassware, and linens. Anything that would sit on a table!

Here’s how it works: I include the business name, a clickable link directly to their shop, a brief description, and the editor’s picks. As the editor and only person working for Feeling!, this simply means I picked them, but in a fancy way. Some things I personally have and love, some I hope to afford one day, haha!

The Tableware Chapter:

Bright, colorful, sculptural ceramics that feel like functional art for coffee lovers. The owner just opened a brick & mortar store too!

Editor’s picks: the artist does limited collection drops, so you sign up to be notified when they release! I will have my eye out for a checkered ceramic mug with the spill cover (pictured). I absolutely would love that functionality for working at home!

Soft, modern ceramics and glass with unexpected twists in form and finish as they are hand-painted designs. They are collaborating with Ali LaBelle (my fav design Substacker!!) on a gorgeous collection, and I may have to have the whole set.

Editor’s picks: I love my green and blue striped plates. I’ve got me eye on the sina pear plates (so cute!) and the matching sina dinner plates.

Stainless steel modern haven, with a timeless, elevated look.

Editor’s picks: I am obsessed with my Lazy Jamie products. I love pulling out the espresso cup sets for after-dinner drinks when I host. I also use, almost daily, the coffee mugs and oval serving trays.

Sculptural glassware with a sense of whimsy, curves, and candy-bright colors. Her design eye is so distinct, I feel like when I see a piece of hers, I know it's her right away.

Editor’s picks: on my dream list is the petal plates, spiral coasters, and the opaque ripple cup set.

If anyone asks me where to go shopping in New York, I say Coming Soon. I actually knew of the store long before I moved to the city and now delight with glee that I can go smell it whenever I want (their signature scent is incredible)

My favorites: I got coasters and placemats from a fmily member for Christmas and felt known and seen. I get so many compliments any time I show my funky coasters or placemats — the texture is like bendy resin…so it’s basically impossible not to squish them and smile!

Vibrant small business with a heavy emphasis on texture and pattern, celebrating eclectic tableware and unexpected pairings with hand-made goods!

Editor’s picks: the napkin bows! All the napkin bows! Also a big fan of the gingham embroidered placemats

An avant-garde dining accessory world that often plays with surreal humor and elegance.

Editor’s picks: on my wishlist is bean pot mitts and host rubber gloves

Surreal glassware and playful glass home objects that are sure to start conversations.

Editor’s picks: chili goblets, pomponette vase (it looks like confetti and belongs in Feeling! HQ, right?!)

I got to meet Gustaf last fall and see his colorful world in person at a pop-up event! His playful ceramics and furniture creations have a color palette and form that have always felt like design candy to me.

Editor’s Picks: I LOVE my chunky plates and use them as displays for fruit/veggies, I’d love to get his coffee mug one day, and a pair of his candle holders

Australian glassware brand making bold, striped, and stacked statement pieces. I enjoy their sculptural shaping of glassware that makes every day drinks look and feel festive.

Editor’s Picks: glass striped straws, wave glasses

A magical little Brooklyn storefront experience — make sure to add it to your list if you are coming to the city! Porta has colorful essentials that reimagine classic silhouettes with a modern punch.

Editor’s picks: raddicchino serving bowl, artichoke plate, and I have a grandious dream of one day possessing this massive chili vase

HAY is my favorite home decor brand! My green dining table that I joke is my future family heirloom (that’s how much I love it). Their tableware is equally beautiful to me!

Editor’s picks: I want this oval dish for my rotation, and I love these serving spoons, barro bowls, and this modern cutlery set

My table linen collection is exclusively from Quince because it is affordable! Everyday homeware basics elevated with thoughtful design and super practical usage.

Editor’s picks: scalloped napkins, linen napkins, the perfect tablecloths

A store all about dinner parties! Just drop me off and do not pick me up. There is a location in the West Village and Greenpoint, or you can pick anything up online.

Editor’s picks: dog tumblers (obvious), vegetable dish, this bright red butter dish

My favorite kitchenware brand — hands down. I love that they make kitchen necessities feel design-forward.

Editor’s picks (tried & true & beloved): my pots and pans, colorful measuring cups, retro mixing bowls

A charming storefront in Cobble Hill and a new upstate hotel, too! The Six Bells is a uniquely curated cottage experience with quilted goods, ceramics, and homewares.

Editor’s picks: The scalloped cutting board, large sheep mug, and the blue dotted quilted placemats

Puzzles are indeed tableware, don’t you know? Le Puzz is a punchy and fun puzzle company for the puzzle-medicore and puzzle-experts alike.

Editor’s pick: you cannot go wrong with any of these puzzles, but if you want to match me, I have the juicy one!

Frilly, floral, feminine, beachside cottage feelings for your table.

Editor’s picks: this set makes me feel like hosting a high tea party

