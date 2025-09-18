Building an Index:

I have decided to build an ongoing list of colorfully designed goods. I decided this because I thought it would be very fun to do.

The “Index” will be built over time with other categories such as furniture, clothing, crafting supplies, etc. (Please do leave a note in the comments if you have a category suggestion!) It will exist to be added on to, constantly upgrading!

My first edition was colorful tableware:

My hope is that it can become a curated reference point for you to utilize when you are looking for gifts to give or home upgrades to make. The highest honor would be to have someone think, “I really need new plates, oh! I should check the Feeling! Magazine Index!” That’s when I have made it. No higher success for me.

Also, this is a group project. I can’t possibly get down every beautiful product myself. If you have a brand you love (or own!), please add your idea in the comments. I would LOVE to see what you’ve found. And if you don’t have a suggestion, please make sure you do read the comments to accompany my article, as I am sure my readers who submit their own ideas have excellent taste.

I also really love to feature small businesses. Having owned a small shop and sat through excruciating days of no customers walking in, all I want to do is scream from the rooftops when I find an independent entrepreneur or artist we could all support! They need us.

For the second submission into the Encyclopedia, I am exploring the things that fill your bathroom cabinets and drawers, including skincare, perfumes, makeup, shampoos, and soaps.

Here’s how it works: I include the business name, a brief description, and the editor’s picks. As the editor and only person working for Feeling!, this simply means I picked them, but in a fancy way. Some things I personally have and love, some I hope to afford one day, haha!

The Beauty Chapter:

✷ Thirsty Cowboy

An up-and-coming beauty brand based in Brooklyn focused on deep hydration, clean ingredients, and food-inspired scents.

Editor’s picks: I'm obsessed with everything in my Thirsty Cowboy collection. As someone with dry skin, finding products that actually deliver on their hydration promises feels like hitting the skincare lottery. I'm already stockpiling for winter because I know I'll be reaching for these daily! But here's what really sets them apart: the scents. If you're someone who believes fragrance can make or break a product (guilty!), these will blow you away. They've completely redefined what I expect from skincare scents. I really enjoy the lemon oil cleanser for a cleaner that won’t dry my skin out. I use it with my regular cleanser twice a week for extra hydration. I pack the dessert water hydrating mist in my carry-on for travel days! Airplanes dry my skin out so badly. I also adore the orange juice brightening oil for a morning boost! SOme vitamin C for my skin! I think my very favorite, though, is the vanilla fig cream — which I slather on my face every night before bed and go to bed smelling like a little birthday cake. For me, it is perfectly hydrating without creating oily skin. And finally, I love their lip butter. Everyone I know may be getting one of these for Christmas! Because the scents are so unique. I personally have tried the strawberry milk, earl grey, and cereal milk. They are all amazing, but the earl grey is my very favorite because I am an earl grey enthusiast!



Q & A with Thirsty Cowboy’s Founder, Christie Molloy:

I'm genuinely fascinated by what Thirsty Cowboy is building, and I have a feeling they're about to blow up. In an oversaturated beauty market, they've managed to hit that sweet spot where packaging, product, and copy all feel exceptional and somehow completely fresh.

But here's what really gets me: these products are just genuinely delightful. I'm not being sold some anti-aging promise or told to "fix" myself. Instead, I'm gently rubbing what feels like fresh orange juice and cake frosting on my face, then finishing with strawberry lips. It's pure joy, like picking out body glitter at Claire's because it made you happy, not because it solved a problem.

Thirsty Cowboy brought me back to that feeling of beauty being about delight, not damage control. That's exactly how I want my routine to feel.

I was so intrigued after trying everything that I had to reach out. Lucky for me, founder Christie Molloy was up for answering some questions!

Q: Thirsty Cowboy's brand is incredible. What was the inspiration behind the visual design of the packaging?

A: The oval brand mark draws inspiration from the image of a desert sunset - warm, grounding, and timeless. Our ingredient story was another key influence: we wanted to celebrate the plants, fruits, and vegetables that form the backbone of our formulas. The muted desert palette guided our colors, while each product highlights its hero ingredient. Because our ingredients are minimal and intentional, we wanted the packaging design to reflect that same simplicity and honesty.

Q: Which designer did you work with to develop your unique packaging/branding?

A: All of our packaging and branding is designed in-house. I have a background in both Graphic Design and Computer Science, and I aim to bring a unique balance of creativity and technical precision to every detail of the brand’s visual identity.

Q: The FOOD! I love that you name so many products after food and scent/flavor them as well! At what point in the brand-building process did that concept come about?

A: I have always been captivated by how nature produces such incredible scents, especially those that can instantly shift your mood and transform a daily routine into a sensory experience. I also grew up frustrated with the sharp, chemical smell of non-natural products, which always felt unpleasant and artificial. Naming our products after foods and infusing them with those natural, recognizable scents was a way to make them more joyful, comforting, and familiar.

Q: What's next for Thirsty Cowboy, and how can readers support you?

A: We have an exciting lineup of launches planned for the second half of the year, including the return of some customer favorites reimagined through our refreshed branding. Readers can support us by following our journey on social media, sharing our story, and trying our products if they’re seeking relief for dry, irritated, or dehydrated skin. As a small business, every bit of support means the world to us, and we’re always learning and growing thanks to our community.

✷ Soft Services

Soft Services brings that luxe hotel room service feeling straight to your shower, but make it a boutique Brooklyn hotel. The classic soap bar aesthetic is timeless and giftable, but the built-in exfoliating element is what really elevates it beyond your standard bar.

Editor’s picks: Affogato L’Orange buffing bar, which is like dessert in the shower??

✷ Good Weather Skin

The clean, minimalist typography and design immediately caught my eye, which is saying something, because minimalism is definitely not my usual. But throw in that perfect shade of red? I'm completely sold. (I am a sucker for red)

Editor’s picks: Their mineral sunscreen does not clog my pores, and that is a huge summer win!

✷ Dedcool

I'm a full-blown Dedcool enthusiast. Their design and branding had me hooked from day one. Xtra Milk is hands down my signature scent and the one that consistently gets me stopped with "What are you wearing?" If you come to my apartment, you'll catch hints of it in every room (exactly as intended). I have recommended this brand so many times that they literally gave me my own discount code. Sometimes obsession pays off. Use JENNA15 for 15% off if you want to join the scent cult.

Editor’s picks: My Xtra Milk Perfume (or try the smaller size out to see if you love it!) Xtra Milk Body Lotion stays on my nightstand Room/Linen Spray for pillows, my sheets, throw blankets, and occasionally for spritzing on dryer balls Xtra Milk Laundry Dedtergent for all my linens And Genevieve (my dog) wears “Taunt” in their dog perfume



✷ Tower28

I reach for Tower28 makeup daily because it's hydrating and never irritates my sensitive skin. I originally picked it up purely for the packaging, of course. That signature lavender and red color combo is impossible to miss on the shelf, and sometimes good design is the best way to find your new favorite.

Editor’s picks: I wear their Tinted SPF as foundation The Concealer is one of the only under-eye options I’ve tried that does not rub off of me by the end of the day Their new Eyeshadow shimmer stick somehow feels cold on your eyelid no matter what? Would someone explain this to me, scientifically? I am also a big fan of the wand shape of the Make Waves mascara!



✷ Davines

Yes, I do want to scoop my conditioner out of my little bucket instead of a squeeze bottle. This is the only shampoo that’s actually made a difference in my hair texture. I love how Davines does very straightforward, minimal labels — and then lets the product color stand out. Every shampoo blend they have is a different color!

Editor’s Picks: Momo shampoo, Momo conditioner, OI oil

✷ Vacation

It is hard to imagine summer without the whipped cream sunscreen. It became my secret weapon on our family beach trip. My nieces were absolutely obsessed with the whipped texture (and suddenly very cooperative about reapplying). That classic Vacation scent is pure nostalgia in a bottle, but it's their whole 80s-forward brand identity that really gets me.

Editor’s picks: Whipped sunscreen, classic lotion, Vacation perfume

✷ Agent Nateur

If you're the type who turns bath time into a full spa experience, Agent Nateur is about to become your new favorite. The elevated packaging alone makes your bathroom counter look more expensive, but it's those sophisticated botanical scents that really sell the luxury experience.

Editor’s picks: Whitening toothpaste (I am not normally a cinnamon person, but really really enjoyed the toothpaste!), Holi Oil, Eye serum

✷ Milk Makeup

I am once again asking, scientifically, how does makeup feel cold? Magic? Somehow, Milk Makeup made a blush that looks, smells, and feels like I am rubbing jello against my cheeks.

Editor’s picks: My new favorite blush is the cooling water jelly tint (thank you to my mom for picking it out for me)

✷ Starface

Because my skin is already dry, it’s hard to find a facial cleaner that doesn’t dry me out more. I had yet to find a winner, and then Starface had this blue, glittery facial wash roll-out. It works! It makes my skin very happy, and I just bought my second bottle.

Editor’s Picks: Starwash (the glitter does not show up on your skin — just shimmery when you squeeze it out of the bottle!)

✷ Noyz

Okay…this solid perfume smells like that scent that sometimes someone walks by me, and I think, “oh my gosh, they smell so good,” but I never knew what they were wearing or how to describe it. I figured it out. It is Noyz 12:00. I keep the solid 12:00 scent in my purse and can touch up a little when I’m running around the city. I call it my nighttime fragrance — it’s, dare I say, sexy!

Editor’s Picks: 12:00 solid perfume, 12:00 spray perfume

✷ Riddle

If you're obsessed with Dedcool's Xtra Milk (like me), you need to know about Riddle's "Original" scent. It's strikingly similar but in a luxurious spray lotion format. This has been my ride-or-die body lotion for years.

Editor’s picks: Original in the Milky spray on lotion

✷ Manicurist

I do my nails at home. Gel polish was slowly killing my nails, so I went looking for a solution. The Manicurist has an LED nail system that I have upgraded to and adore. Their color selection, which is my highest priority, is stellar.

Editor’s picks: LED starter kit: This is what I ordered a few months ago. I loved that I was able to choose a variety of colors to get started. Active glow polish: I have used this for years. It looks like a light pink jelly nail finish, but it is also strengthening your nails! It helped me recover from al the gel damage.



✷ Shore Soap Co.

I found this brand while exploring Rhode Island and absolutely adored their beautiful storefront. A thoughtful friend noticed how much I liked their “Daydream” scent and got the body oil for my birthday. It is such a wonderful fragrance. Their coastal packaging illustrations also captured my heart, of course!

Editor’s picks: Daydream body oil, Daydream liquid soap, Daydream bar soap

✷ Typology Paris

I have yet to try Typology, but I have long been drawn to their packaging design, which looks more like art supplies than makeup.

Editor’s picks: I would like to try the tinted lip oil and glow drops

✷ Fur

Fur’s packaging looks like a happy little globe on your bathroom shelf. I really am impressed with their ingredients and natural scents. The ingrown hair oil should be in everyone’s rotation.

Editor’s picks: body oil, ingrown hair oil

MORE INBOX CANDY:

