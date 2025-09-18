Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

Jenna O'Brien
Sep 18

GROUP PROJECT:

1. Which category should I add to the encyclopedia next?

2. What is the prettiest product you have in your bathroom?

Cassandre.rf
Sep 24

Hello, I tested the Davines ‘Love’ shampoo it’s perfect for curly hair!

Also, for curly hair, I think it’s only available in the EU, but ‘La Belle Boucle’ has very good products for curls, and I recommend buying gifts for curly haired friends there!

