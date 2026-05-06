Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Darci Tooley's avatar
Darci Tooley
7m

so sweet! i started following you all the way back in 2019 for your colors and stayed for your colors <3

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KP's avatar
KP
10m

Lovely content!! Amazing palettes! 🩷💚🩶

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