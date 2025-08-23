I am BACK! Thank you for your kindness and patience as I took a little time off. I do not discuss it often, but I am in a year-long curriculum writing fellowship where I am leading the development of a 6-12th-grade Entrepreneurship curriculum focused on financial literacy and resiliency. I went back to Florida to meet with my team and kick off back-to-school, and also had a chance to visit many family and friends.

I am back in the office (my apartment), and I am over the moon about all that is to come of Feeling! Magazine. Some articles I have in the queue are the best I’ve ever made, I believe. Can’t wait to share a bunch of whimsy with you forever.

This post is the monthly printable for supporting subscribers of Feeling! It includes FORTY printable conversation cards for your next dinner party, and a list of unique dinner party concepts you haven’t seen yet!