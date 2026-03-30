Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
Mar 30

GROUP PROJECT!

1. Any lookbooks (for home or wearing) you would like to see next would be greatly appreciated. Your ideas are my favorite ideas!

2. If you play the color game (you should) — let us know your score!

3. GIVEAWAY: Anyone who comments/likes this post will be entered into a randomized giveaway for the glorious punch needle kit designed by Liv Lee, an artist I really adore, mentioned in the article (and some other secret goodies).

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4 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Olivia Wickstrom's avatar
Olivia Wickstrom
4d

The idea of channeling your favorite elementary school teacher and her seasonal bulletin board energy into adult life... I love that so much. And the lookbook is gorgeous!! Stone pastels with a pop of red? Yes pleeeeease. Happy spring Jenna 🌷

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