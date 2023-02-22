Hello, dear supporting subscribers!

We have officially made it to the one week mark of Feeling! Magazine and I am so delighted and honored that you are here.

One of the perks of being a supporting subscriber is a free art print from me every month. I have been selling art since 2017 in my college dorm. To me - prints that go on your walls are tangible reminders of hope. There is something incredibly important and significant about what reminders you put around you - and I have been honored to create joyful works that have been printed out and put in homes across the globe for many years.

Nowadays - all my art is listed as a digitally downloadable print on Feeling Design Lab for $7.

I wanted to offer a monthly print - exclusive to subscribers and not available anywhere else - to YOU! This is gift for your support and belief in this magazine dream. My hope is you will have a lovely collection of art prints as the months go on.

It’s reminiscent of ripping out a magazine page and hanging it on your wall. I hope you love it!

For February - I created a print that is a list of wonderful, delightful things. Some days, we need all the helpful reminders we can get.