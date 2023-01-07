ISSUE 005 - Light a Candle

⁕ The new classroom print collection is LIVE! I worked so hard on creating art teachers & students will love having on the wall! (Psst…buy 5 prints, the 6th is free!)

⁕ Colorful classroom decor inspiration for teachers, for those last few details that need a creative spark

⁕ Inspiration for making your dorm feel a little less like a dorm, and more like a cozy magical colorful space

⁕ Colorful tea infusers that will elevate your kitchen counter design

⁕ This is random, but I'm gonna share my favorite ever home design brand - hoping to one day have a home full of this furniture…but it's still a dream right now, haha!

⁕ If you ever do gel manicures at home…I just found a BEAUTIFUL curation of colors in this Canada-based brand

DESKTOP COMPUTER EDITION

Just popping in to share some summer space refresh ideas! Your environment directly impacts how you feel. Here are some easy things you can do to make your space (and you) feel a little better.

If you feel overwhelmed….

• Remove things from your sight. Look around your space, pull out some excess items & objects, and tuck them behind a cabinet or drawer for a bit. Even favorite vases or decor! Just give them a temporary retreat and they can come back later. Decreasing the amount of “stuff” in your sight will help your head feel a little lighter.

If you feel exhausted…

• Prioritize the spaces where you rest. Refresh your linens, make them smell good! Add dim mood lighting to the shower. Make your bed irresistible with fluffy blankets. Cozy up the couch.

If you feel depressed…

• Carefully move yourself towards sunshine & movement. Open your windows and let natural light it. Prioritize surrounding yourself with things that give you joy. Leave a puzzle out on the table. Pull your favorite mug out of the cabinet for the next morning. Light a candle you love. Put your favorite book by your bed. Play your favorite music often.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE SECRET FEELING MAGAZINE INSTAGRAM