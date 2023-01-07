ISSUE 006 - POST IT NOTES

⁕ Papier releases a dazzling pastel stationery line, and let me make a color palette to celebrate its arrival

⁕ Small town ceramicist creates pastel pink wavy bowls for whisking matcha. Soft pink and punchy green continue to be a winning color combination

⁕ Admire cafes from around the globe with spectacular, colorful design and wish you were sipping a latte while you look

⁕ Before summer is over, listen to this playlist to magically live in the summer feelings and ocean breeze again

⁕ Take this fun, intuitive quiz to learn your preferred movie style - and it will give you a LONG list of what you should watch next.

"You're not changing everything, you're just making an addition,"

my friend Rilee says to me. We are sprawled out across a table with post it's, markers, and giant sheets of paper. I can feel my chest tighten, even though I'm in a familiar place with my familiar friends.

Change, especially in an area we've been hurt before, feels like an allergy test.

I had an allergy test for the first time a few weeks ago, and about ¼ of the way through the painful plastics scratches on my back, I decided I may just die on the table. My body was flinching, sweating, tears coming to my eyes, while I was tightly holding on to the tiny pillow I was on. (Whoever said on all the online reviews I read that “aLlErGy TeStS dOn'T hUrt” was a LIAR!!! Btw)

When I make creative changes, my body has a similar reaction. I start flinching.

In 2021, after the terrible circumstances of closing my business' storefront - I was grieving a lost dream and trying to figure out what was next. I had poured a lot of energy into social media over the years, so it felt like salt in the wound when after closing shop, I started losing thousands of followers a day at a rapid pace. I tried to tell myself followers don't mean anything - but it was happening in a time where I had already felt like a creative failure and therefore pain just got in a little deeper.

Since those circumstances, and more, trying something new creatively makes my body feel like it needs to run for its life.

With my friends (and post it notes) this week, I asked them to help me plan this next creative chapter with me. I've posted color palettes daily for a year, and am beginning to feel ready to make more things again. Which…just saying that gives my the allergy test sweats.

I'd like to share my drawings and different art styles again.

I'd like to write more again.

I'd like to make things that are tangible again.

I'd like to share more of myself again.

And I'm scared.

But I'm going to try.

And that's it.

Here's to changes that make our bodies a little scared, and to the friends and post it notes that keep us moving forward.