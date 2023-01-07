ISSUE 007 - MEMORY LANE

⁕ A website for making microsoft word art that reminded me of my graphic design upbringing

⁕ I did not know laundry detergent could be cool, but I think I just found the coolest looking detergent out there

⁕ A really beautiful small business that makes colorful, abstract rugs and I want them all

⁕ The prettiest oil diffuser I could find on the internet, and I also want one in every color

⁕ Fonts that will make you feel like you are the designer behind a 2000s Nickelodeon show

Songs about growing up that make you sort of happy sad.

(click to download)

This September I am releasing a collection of art called “Childhood." I am thrilled to share more of the story behind the pieces and how healing the creation process has been. But for now - I present the most nostalgic images ever, for morning warm fuzzies:

HIT CLIPS! I had the Disney version of this - with small clips for all the Disney movie songs! It was my source of music until it was left on the playground and rained on. Tragedy struck.

Remember taking your Nintendog on a walk? Or getting that Mario hat for them to wear? Absolutely unbeatable.

The bath station at the mall Build a Bear.

Getting one of these babies at 7/11 = day made

These specific scents and making potions in the sink.

I was not a horse girl, I was a dog girl. Seriously. I collected every single one. They had names and they slept in my bed every night.

P.S. Checking in on you. Hope you are well. Hope you have things that always bring you joy, and you can always go to them when needed. Remember that it takes time to adjust to new things. And you're probably doing better than you think.