ISSUE 009 - SECOND CHANCES

⁕ My to-go cup I always get compliments on, and it keeps my iced tea cold too!

⁕ The cherry color palette print to make your wall a little more whimsical

⁕ A very cool indie wall paint brand

⁕ A photographer I've really been enjoying - her work screams FEELINGS!

⁕ A playlist, for your consideration

⁕ My wardrobe inspiration for all the seasons. Colorful, professional, modern? Maybe? But kind of casual too? Retro vibes? Tell me what you think.

Songs about growing up that make you sort of happy sad.

(I think I should make Feeling World digital cards? Want one?)

(click to download)

The Story of Second Chances and Tea Leaves:

I kind of stopped expecting good news.⁠⁠

Until I got some.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

As many of you know, one year ago I made the very difficult decision to close my business, Twenty Seven, in order to focus on my mental health. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, and for a long time I believed my creative career was over. One of the most difficult things was saying bye to the parts I really deeply loved about the business along with the parts that I needed to leave behind.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

In the middle of cleaning out the warehouse and many tears shed, I had a meeting that changed everything.⁠⁠



A local business owner loved the Twenty Seven tea blends & wanted me to have the opportunity to keep growing this concept.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

I’ve spent the last year working with a partner to revive my favorite part of the business – the tea – and will be launching a brand new tea business called Color Theory Tea Co.!!!!

⁠⁠

This partnership allows me the ability to do everything I loved about the tea – branding, tea selection, creative direction, etc. – while my partners handle all of the operations. It is a resurrection of a dream I am so passionate about.⁠⁠

⁠

I am deeply grateful for your love of tea and thrilled I have to opportunity to continue to create the most whimsical line of tea out there.⁠⁠ It's been almost a year since we began Color Theory, and I love what we've been able to build so far.

⁠⁠

It would be the biggest honor to have you join my tea journey, I'd love to have you:

@colortheorytea⁠⁠

⁠⁠

P.S. Give yourself some grace. You're learning a lot of new things all at the same time, so much has changed, and you need time to adjust. You're doing better than you think you are.