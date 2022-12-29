ISSUE 002 - BIRTHDAY CAKE & COCONUT

⁕ A book to spark creative resiliency when you're sad about art

⁕ A font I think is beautiful and should be used on stop signs and other important places

⁕ Colorful desktop wallpapers for maximum whimsical productivity

⁕ Something you must absolutely revisit if you'd like to feel like it's 2007 and you're wearing your Justice monkey shirt in front of your parent's computer

⁕ 10 Journal Prompts for your emotional well-being

Yesterday was my birthday. I made a playlist reflecting back on songs that meant a great deal to me in different seasons of life. I feel very SEEN by these songs, and I feel like I'm giving you a secret glimpse in my soul with this list!!

But it's probably just going to feel like some good bops for you 😂

click here to listen!

Random life advice:

1. You don't need to put SO much pressure on yourself.

• It's okay to not always get things perfect - it's actually impossible to ever do that! Go a little easier on yourself - you are always learning. Your hair will never be perfect, your grades will never be perfect, your life will never be perfect. Leave room for grace to happen.

2. You don't have to operate in definitives, operate in seasons

• You don't have to choose one career, one look, one theme, one aesthetic for the rest of your life. Focus on your natural strengths and gifts, rather than operating under a title or label.

3. Hope is a practice

• Hope is a fine tuned skill you have to practice every day. Be intentional about everything you place in your life. Surround yourself with things that remind you to be hopeful. Write yourself a million sticky notes if you have to. Try flowers, colors, spaces, music, tattoo on yourself if you must (metaphorically...kind of) - you have to practice being hopeful every single day.