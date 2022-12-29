⁕ 10 Journal Prompts for your feeeeeelings

Hi, you.

I experienced a lot of deeply painful things last year. One of the most most helpful things that has happened as I've tried to heal is connecting to what I loved as a child.

I had heard of the “heal your inner child” concept before, but it hadn’t personally resonated until I experienced some creative trauma last year. (That's a crazy concept to explain sometime soon)

I was always extremely creative as a child, and noticed that after some painful experiences in regards to my work and art, I just kept getting stuck. Not to mention social media, content creation, and all the modern creative pressure we now face. Here are a few things I did to get back in touch with little Jenna, who created endlessly without getting stuck.

Immerse myself in what I used to love. I had forgotten A LOT of things that used to make me really happy. (This magazine is a result of this immersion!) I looked up old commercials, old Bath & Body Works scents, songs & CD's, my favorite toys, favorite video games, and computer games. It immediately sparked a fresh sense of creativity! tip: Create a place to store all the links and images that spark joy - a pinterest board, or even just a note on your phone. Keep adding to it! I tried doing some activities I used to love. As a 10 year old, I wanted to win an Oscar for my film directing. So recently I stumbled around editing videos, because I used to do that daily! It was like my body knew I was doing something peaceful, and immediately relaxed. I played. I remembered how to make art for fun. I challenged my husband to Super Mario. I got rainbow bath bombs. I laid on the floor with my dog. I consciously did something fun, that wasn't work, more and more often. And it has proven so helpful for me.

I hope these tips strike a chord! Feel free to email back to keep the conversation going!