Feels like: Freshly bloomed flowers in your hands on the first day of spring.
I recently asked on Instagram what you do when you need a sense of calm and a little reset. I called this, in fact, a secret joy weapon.
And I wanted to know what everyone's secret joy weapon is! Here are the answers you shared: (make sure to save this list for a rainy day!)
• Hot tea
• Good Books
• Creating moody playlists
• Drinking coffee & drinking Pinterest
• Nice lil' walks
• Watering the garden
• Car jam sessions
• Vacuuming the floor
• Creative writing
• Stretching your body
• Spending time outside
• Opening blinds to sunlight every morning
• Watching my pets
• Emptying out thoughts into a planner
• Watching a favorite movie
• Calling a friend
• Baking cookies
• Taking a technology break
• Throwing things away - part ways with things you don't need anymore
• Cheesy romance books
• Dancing by yourself
• Water colors
• Puzzles & small crafts
• Drawing
• Sunshine
• Yummy snacks
• Reading at night with a candle lit
• Watching nature
• Building legos
• Playing piano
• Coloring