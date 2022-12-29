⁕ The new classroom wall collection is LIVE! I worked so hard on creating art teachers & students will love having on the wall! (Psst…buy 5 prints, the 6th is free!)

⁕ My home inspiration board where I save all my colorful ideas (for your inspirational reference too!)

⁕ An inspiring curation of the coolest designed websites on the internet

⁕ You probably need a Tamagotchi for your tote (I found one with a sprinkle pattern)

⁕ My favorite matcha in the world 🖤 try it iced with some honey

⁕ All the music I listen to - just for you to browse and see what you like (P.S. what kind of playlist should I make next?)

⁕ A comforting compilation of all the commercials that would come on while you were waiting for your Disney Channel show to start

TEA OF THE WEEK:

Bouquet Bloom:

Hibiscus Berry herbal tea

Feels like: Freshly bloomed flowers in your hands on the first day of spring.

New Classroom Print Collection is LIVE!!

(click to download)

I recently asked on Instagram what you do when you need a sense of calm and a little reset. I called this, in fact, a secret joy weapon.

And I wanted to know what everyone's secret joy weapon is! Here are the answers you shared: (make sure to save this list for a rainy day!)

• Hot tea

• Good Books

• Creating moody playlists

• Drinking coffee & drinking Pinterest

• Nice lil' walks

• Watering the garden

• Car jam sessions

• Vacuuming the floor

• Creative writing

• Stretching your body

• Spending time outside

• Opening blinds to sunlight every morning

• Watching my pets

• Emptying out thoughts into a planner

• Watching a favorite movie

• Calling a friend

• Baking cookies

• Taking a technology break

• Throwing things away - part ways with things you don't need anymore

• Cheesy romance books

• Dancing by yourself

• Water colors

• Puzzles & small crafts

• Drawing

• Sunshine

• Yummy snacks

• Reading at night with a candle lit

• Watching nature

• Building legos

• Playing piano

• Coloring