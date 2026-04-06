Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy's avatar
Amy
8h

Really loved reading this and it put into stark perspective how little I do for other people… must try to remedy that 👀 Thankyou for the reminder

Reply
Share
Jess Hamilton's avatar
Jess Hamilton
1d

Bring back the zest!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture