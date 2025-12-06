Hello! I am hitting your inbox with a boost of colorful, winter joy today! I hand-drew you ten matching desktop and mobile wallpapers for winter. They are filled with color, pattern, and feel like holiday cheer. Hot cocoa sketches, chic reindeer, and plaid patterns are all included.

It’s officially time to take a second and decorate your digital space for the season ahead — and I’ve included so many designs you can mix or match!

To download:

On mobile: hold your thumb down over the image, the option to save will pop up!

On desktop: click on the image, and it will open by itself — then right click and “save as.”

A Love Note:

Grateful for you all and just want to share that a NEW column is coming super soon that I think you are really going to enjoy! (Hint: we are so back to the 2012 craft blog era)

And also, if you are a part of the Color Club, my mailing subscription for the founding members of Feeling! — something really special is coming to your mailbox in December. :) Just a heads up!

The Wallpapers:

Blue Christmas Phone

Blue Christmas Desktop