Hello and welcome back to Feeling! Magazine’s Whimsy Dispatch! It’s been a while, good to see you! This is a guide for becoming the creative director of your own house, delivered to supporting subscribers of Feeling! Each edition includes unique recipes, creative prompts, home guides, and other surprises.

The purpose of the Dispatch is to reconnect you with what it felt like to “play house” as a kid. Arranging plates, decorating the table, and dancing around the kitchen may ensue as a result of reading.

This edition includes:

A sneak peek into 2026

A supply guide for a more whimsical kitchen

How to make black sesame butter

How to make a black sesame matcha latte

How to make mocktail shirely temple jello shots

A giveaway

If you’d like full access to every dispatch, sign up for Feeling! Magazine below.

P.S. If you join the Color Club tier ($89/yr), you get access to all the content AND printed goods in the mail every month! It’s the best!

Updates for 2026

It’s been a while since I’ve written a Dispatch, and I do apologize for the delay. I wasn’t writing much about the kitchen, because I was hardly in mine the last few months. My focus shifted to some major design projects and a lot of holiday writing/planning. But I am so back. I have missed my spatulas, my herbs, and my creative workspace. I have long loved creative play in my home, re-arranging, decorating, and scenting. But it was only last year that the kitchen became a place where I truly felt creative freedom. I love standing there and problem-solving, testing, and imagining new flavors.

Unit 1: The Home Grocery

The inspiration for Unit 1 via my Kitchen Pinterest Board

For the 2026 Dispatch, I am starting this year with a focus on turning my kitchen into my favorite restaurant. And so we are starting the year with core basics — building blocks for a unique restaurant. Essentially, making the things you will use on other things. Like coffee syrups to make unique lattes, jams, butters, dressings, and more. My goal is that our fridges and pantries feel like a luxury grocery store, stocked with unique goods by the end of the unit.

I’ve planned lessons around certain flavors or ingredients, so you can batch make these creative projects in one swoop! Ultimately, I will compile our lessons and recipes for easy reference.