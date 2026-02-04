Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
All The Happy magazine's avatar
All The Happy magazine
Feb 6

I love the garden analogy! And I love the video of your trip 🫶

Reply
Share
Megan Alexander's avatar
Megan Alexander
Feb 4

This post is full of great thoughts. I love the part about being present while making tea, breakfast, etc. I recently read "The Hidden Art of Homemaking" (I think maybe you mentioned it in one of your posts somewhere? if so, thanks--I loved it :)) and have been trying to have "intentional" snack time since. It's kind of silly, but it's also kind of silly to not actually enjoy the parts of life we include for enjoyment's sake.

Anyway, thanks for the reminder in this and so many of your posts that there are so many ways to focus on so many different kinds of good in life.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture