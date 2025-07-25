Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
Jul 25

GROUP PROJECT: I’d love to know — what’s a home you did not live in, but felt at home in? Tell the class about it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Olivia Wickstrom's avatar
Olivia Wickstrom
Jul 25

This might be one of my favorite Whimsy Dispatches yet 🕊 the way you describe these homes — the smells, the sounds, the texture of them — made me feel like I was right there. I love this idea of collecting as a way of paying attention. There’s such tenderness in noticing what makes a place feel like home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture