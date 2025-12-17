Feeling! Magazine

Little Interest
Dec 17

Ever since I discovered Feeling!, I've felt so inspired and have thought extensively about creating my own regular newsletter for my students; I'm an English language teacher. I love the feeling, colours, the visuals and the tone!!!

I started sending a weekly email to one of my groups in particular after our regular Friday night intensive class with a round-up of our "Homework Menu" with options for if they felt like/had time for "main meal" tasks or just "snacks" or something more light and fun like "desserts". I've thought a lot about making it into something bigger to inspire more learner engagement and autonomy for studying and learning outside of the classroom but haven't known how to start. I did try to ask them to submit their own ideas for things they have done outside of the class e.g. films/series they've enjoyed watching in English (not dubbed, obviously!) etc but it never took off in the way I had hoped.

So, a very welcome starting point 🤞 thank you!

3 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Amelia Wright
Dec 17

I love seeing your progress and how you’ve made Feeling into what it is now! My substack initially started with a school project of creating a magazine (Menagerie Magazine), with the idea of being a collection of interests. Part of me likes that variety and part of me feels like it should have more “clarity” but I suppose I would like it just make sense that I switch between writing serious essays and photo stories and discussing books and movies and also art/crafts. I do think almost, if not everything, I share has a through thread of being present and paying attention to life—and I like the idea of that being the through thread of something called Menagerie Magazine. How do you commit to one main thing/theme and make sure everything you share relates to it? I feel like my mind is always going a million directions.

1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
