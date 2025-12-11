Welcome to the newest column of Feeling! Magazine, Whimsy Workshop!

It is a call back to the glory days of 2012 craft blogging — a new adventure to explore things we can make with our hands. It is a home for people who love to make things.

Basically, I’m always looking at ideas of things I can make myself — this is where I will challenge myself to do a bit of trend-casting, teaching, and sourcing all in one. And then I will divulge all the details to you!

Sometimes it will be classic arts and crafts, sometimes it will branch into the digital space. I’ll share some graphic design projects and tutorials too!

Coming down the pipeline in this new column:

How to knit a chic bandana scarf (even for people who don’t know how to knit)

How to make a magazine (on Substack)

Making a digital scrapbook in 2026

Bubble bead bag charms (!!!)

Maybe one day in 2026, we can turn Whimsy Workshops into in-person events too?!

So essentially, it’s the best possible time to become a supporting subscriber of Feeling! paid subscribers will have full access to Whimsy Workshops, my design column “Design Dive,” and all the fun art drops and bonus articles.

Plus, if you are a founding subscriber ($89 a year), I will send you something very wonderful in the mail every month in addition to the all-access pass. (It’s about to get a surprise upgrade in December, too!)