Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Clara B.'s avatar
Clara B.
3d

THIS interview is incredible. Shae!! I love your journey! I love that you’ve let life take you wherever brings you joy.

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
Morgan Witte Taylor's avatar
Morgan Witte Taylor
4d

I love this! Totally agree with her sentiment that both joy and functionality are key. The things in my house that are lacking one or the other (or really, especially if they are lacking the joy) end up not sticking around permanently. And wow Shae, the Groove Tubes literally couldn't be cooler! Coincidentally, we introduced my 3 year old to the concept of lava lamps about a week ago and she has become OBSESSED so I am now going to stalk your website for the next release!

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
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