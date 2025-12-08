Feeling! Magazine

Jenna O'Brien
Dec 8

GROUP PROJECT: if you are a seasoned winter veteran, please share your tips and tricks for enduring grey, cold months. I would love to hear what helps you thrive when it’s freezing outside!

Anna Saxton
Dec 8

Winter tips from a native Minnesotan (and now Chicagoan):

- Try to find one outdoor winter hobby you enjoy. If you get enough snow, I LOVE cross country skiing, but maybe it's ice skating or downhill skiing or sledding or going to an outdoor sauna or something else entirely! Having a reason to look forward to snowy days makes the winter much more tolerable.

- When you do have to venture outside, dress appropriately! At a minimum, get waterproof boots (with good traction), a hat, scarf, and gloves that all coordinate with your warmest jacket. If you have to be outside doing a lot of standing or walking, base layers to wear on your legs (even if they're just leggings under your jeans) will make a world of difference. On top, multiple long-sleeve layers (like a turtleneck or Uniqlo Heattech under a flannel) will also help with temperature regulation better than one thick layer.

- Check your sweater material. Acrylic sweaters will make you both sweaty and cold. Wool is definitely warmest, but if you can't stand the itchiness (I can't!) cotton works great as long as you aren't exercising.

- Open the window just a crack at night so you have an excuse to pile on the blankets.

- Plan a craft night, either in person or virtually. You can either do a shared activity - my mom, sister, and I once all bought our own copies of the same paint by number and did them over Zoom - or bring your own embroidery or knitting or calligraphy or whatever.

- Candles. Everywhere. I even like the battery-operated ones so they turn on automatically and I don't forget to blow them out, but I still get the ambiance. String lights that stay up all winter also work.

- Try baking your own bread! The recipe and directions in Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day are a super foolproof way to start. The oven heat will help keep your space nice and toasty, it smells incredible, plus you now have fresh-baked bread to eat with your cozy warm meals!

- If you have the budget for it, plan one fun warm-weather getaway to break things up. March is my favorite time of year for this because it's still cold but I'm usually ready for spring at that point. Plus there's something to look forward to all winter long! If that's not in the cards, schedule a visit to a fun tiki bar, a sauna, or somewhere local where you can pretend you're on vacation.

