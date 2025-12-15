Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

Jenna O'Brien
Dec 15

GROUP PROJECT! I am writing a bit of a heavier piece about grieving during the holidays. If you have been in the middle of absolute devastation while simultaneously decorating the tree, I’d love to hear from you and have the opportunity to share your insights with my readers. I’d love to know:

How did you get through it? Not in the metaphorical sense, but in a really practical way? What did you do to function? Meals, getting dressed, maybe even gathering and hosting in the midst of it all — do you have any practical steps that got you through it? Or did anyone give you great advice for moving forward when it felt like you couldn’t?

I’m hoping the piece is a comforting guide for anyone who needs it, so if you have any words or stories to share, I’d love to honor them — please leave your thoughts in the comments of this post.

Olivia Wickstrom's avatar
Olivia Wickstrom
Dec 16

Sooo many cozy ideas to add to my list this month. I especially appreciated the emphasis on words as gifts, and the art of letter writing! Thanks for this ♥️

