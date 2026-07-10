Wishing you a delightful summer Friday! I am introducing a new, monthly gift for paid subscribers today. I do not say often enough how grateful I am for you.

There are so many things we subscribe to — streaming services, grocery delivery, etc. — and it feels like the fee we pay goes into the ether with no direct impact.

I want to share that your subscription to this magazine has such a direct impact on my life that it has actually changed it. I know your $5 could go anywhere, and the fact that you choose this dream to support is an astounding thing to me.

Your support has given me margin (for the first time in my life) to produce work I love and feel called to create without maintaining 20 other forms of employment that choke the joy out of creating. You’ve given me confidence. You’ve given me opportunities. You’ve given me my gusto back. You’ve given me community. I really, deeply appreciate you.

I spend more hours than I care to say on each newsletter, meticulously reviewing whether it’s helpful, beautiful, and uplifting for you. I think about you all the time! You are the best! I have dreamed of having a magazine since I was in third grade; you’ve given me the opportunity, and I want to knock it out of the park!

All that to say THANK YOU! I hope you see and feel my efforts to give supporters the best experience possible. I am thrilled that this is my job, and I always hope you can feel through the screen how much I love making things for you.

This is a new monthly dispatch, headed just to supporting subscribers. It will include:

Monthly wallpapers for desktop and mobile delight

Color codes for whimsifying your calendar

*Coming soon* Sneak previews of new greeting cards, and discounts for this community only

A selection of monthly printables for adding creativity to your home and life! This will include things like: bookmarks, gift tags, art prints, postcards, letterhead, scrapbook/junk journal pages, photo frames, tickets, etc. Very seasonal, and very joyful! (I will also include recs for printing at home or sending off to a printer for cheap!)

I hope this hits you today, right where you need some color!

WALLPAPERS

I typically put wallpapers for you in the chat, but I wanted to start including them here too in case you miss them! Here is a roundup of the last two months of seasonal wallpapers.

To save on your phone: hold the image down with your finger, and the option to save will pop up.

To save on desktop: click the image, right-click, and select “save images as…”

I hope these make your phones and tech spaces feel brighter. Reclaim those spaces!!