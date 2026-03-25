In 2021, I closed my storefront. It housed a large space for retail, and the back of the space was a full-functioning loose-leaf & matcha tea bar. The experience of being a shop owner introduced me to fascinating tasks that I grew to love. Things that taught me how fun work can truly be when you love what you are doing.

Perhaps my favorite was developing the seasonal menu for the tea bar. A small team would gather to discuss flavors, make samples, test out recipes, and dream about what customers would delight in most. Naming the beverage was my favorite part. (We had a whole collection of Wes Anderson-inspired specials)

After the pandemic forced me to close down my dream, I was most grieved by the realization that the work I had discovered I loved to do was over. It felt like a one-sided break-up, with no chance to return to the life I had come to enjoy; I just had to move on.

Years later, one night in my apartment kitchen, something in me came back online. I could make a seasonal menu for myself. I had never considered the possibility of bringing back the work I really liked to do, just for me. But the idea struck, so I considered, why not?

I whipped up lavender syrup and declared to my husband our “coffee shop” would have lavender lattes for spring.

The creative practice has transpired into a communal activity. For my birthday, we invited 10 or so friends over with a menu of funfetti cake and strawberry lattes. I “hired” Connor and some friends to take orders.

barista boys

I realized I often prioritize creative work that directly brings in income or makes a perceived career difference, and neglect creative work I love just because I love it. A balance of both is healthy, but the scale was so tipped to the work side that there was no room for play.

Making seasonal drinks is something that connects me back to that work I used to love so much and allows me to give something delicious to my friends. It’s fun to make purely for joy.

So I am inviting you into this joy with me today, with some fun recipes to consider for your spring drinks. On the menu:

How to make a perfect pour-over

How to batch brew iced chamomile yuzu tea

How to make cloudy banana foam for a matcha latte (including a non-dairy version)

How to make blackberry lavender syrup for iced lattes

The Pour Over

A pour-over is often considered the purest way to drink coffee. It slows you down and is more methodical than just touching a button. Similar to the at-home matcha movement, I think people are generally longing for more hands-on ways to live out daily routines. The process of making a pour-over slows you down, but also brews an authentic cup of coffee, letting the tasting notes truly shine. It’s a really calming and beautiful ritual in the kitchen. Connor makes a pour-over most days. I asked to watch his process and document.

We are big Fellow people for all things coffee and tea. Here is exactly what we use:

Coffee Grinder : We have this beautiful grinder in white. It’s more like an object in the kitchen than an appliance — sleek, simple, and compact.

Pour Over Setup : This small setup is such a thoughtful design, including a vessel for measuring beans and a drip tray. I like that it hardly takes up any space, which is necessary in a tight apartment kitchen.

Temperature-controlled kettle : The best investment for getting serious about coffee and tea is being able to control the temperature of your water. This is the same kettle I used in my tea bar, though those were pink!

To-go thermos: I talk about it often — it’s the only thermos I can put in my purse, take on the train, it doesn’t spill, AND it’s still ice cold or super hot. Plus, it comes in fun colors.

Scale: If you are making pour-overs regularly, a digital scale for weighing ratios is a key part of the process. You will feel like a coffee scientist.

Here is a guide, per Fellow’s amazing instructions, that we use to make a perfect pour-over at home (with photos!):

Please always feel free to leave any hiccups, questions, or thoughts in the comments — always happy to problem-solve recipes with you.

Let’s dig into the more seasonal menu, starting with a refreshing blackberry lavender syrup: