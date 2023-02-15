Seasonal color exploration is one of my favorite things in the whole world. February always comes with shades of pinks and reds.

What can you do with hex codes? Here’s a few ideas:

Change your whole Google Calendar colors for the season - here’s a little tutorial

Use them in your next work presentation or school powerpoint

Use them to deck out your Notion pages

Use colors for YOUR art! And then please share them with me - I’d love to share them in our newsletter!

Use them as inspiration for your next home/paint project

Use them for outfit inspiration!

Okay - here are the color duos:

This bright pink and poppy red create a vibrant contrast I’d love to see in home design. They would pair excellently as a bold vertical stripe.

These two, coral kiss and peach sorbet, are more subdued and romantic. They would be excellent in a patterned wallpaper or a fun pattern design project.

Bouquet buds and first kiss are inspired by FLORALS! Find some carnations and garden roses - and this palette will come to life.

Deeper, darker hues reflect nostalgic summer memories. I think they could pair well together for some formal evening outfit inspiration.

My favorites, I use frequently in my own designs. Drawing on retro cake design, the bold red and pastel pink are great to use in typography or text-heavy projects.