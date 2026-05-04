Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
2d

GROUP PROJECT: When is a time you bet on the right thing?

I feel when we are young, we are terrified to make mistakes. There is so much talk about bets gone wrong and we internalize it all.

Can you share a time you took a risk you are glad you took? I’d love to fill the comment section with examples that would make anyone young feel more hopeful about risks in life!

Moving, work, a friendship, a city, an idea, a successful hair color venture, etc. all welcome.

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4 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Henry's avatar
Henry
2d

I wouldn't call it a risk per se, but marrying my wife, Madeline, has been the biggest, and best, leap of faith I have taken in my life.

We married young by society's standards like you and we have no regrets. It has been an absolute joy to experience so many things together as we celebrate our 8 year anniversary this August.

Since being married, there have been countless special, and sacred experiences, that have confirmed to us that we are eternal soulmates. At times, it has felt like we even knew each other before this life even began!

My soul reaches out and yearns for hers each and every day. It's a glorious feeling! I am so grateful I get to experience every joy and heartache this life has to offer with her by my side. I wouldn't want it any other way. Taking this "risk" has given me the greatest payoff imaginable—my best friend and eternal companion.

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