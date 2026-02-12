Welcome to my column, Design Dive, where I discuss beautiful things in a very unfussy way. Also, in a very personal way, as I will be trekking through New York to interact with these brands and artists in person as often as possible to tell their story more authentically. I want to feel the texture of the sheets, sniff the candle myself, test the coffee beans, and see the sparkle in the maker’s eyes, and then report back to you with the full (human) design story.

This is a resource for those who love color, objects, and unexpected touches of magic in their space, and simultaneously are fascinated by the story behind the beauty, the person who crafted it. I round up new releases, emerging brands, and stories from an on-the-ground design scene in NY, all in one publication.

This column is a great resource for:

The home enthusiast

People who are weary of modern digital advertising, who want to hear stories and meet people behind products

Champions of small business, always looking for new ones to support

Social media/Brand/PR people keeping an eye on emerging artists

Writers seeking upcoming design inspiration for their own publications

People who like to find objects that tell stories

I genuinely want to make something that you love to read. Join me as I traverse through New York’s snow trash to discover new brands.

I am cold, but I have stories to tell. Traverse I must.

(This edition pairs well with a foamy cup of matcha, and this very lovely instrumental playlist from my favorite coffee shop.)

This winter, despite my desire to stay blanketed, I put on snow boots and got on the train and went to see beautiful things in person.

Weeks ago, I rushed into Ven Space in Carroll Gardens while it was sprinkling outside. A frigid Brooklyn weekend, with families visiting the park across the street with bagels in hand, unbothered by the grey skies.

Inside the shop, I was met by the distinct aroma of La’Cabra’s cardamom buns. They were delightfully displayed on the table, and I maintained a visual of them through the corner of my eye as I began to browse what I was really there for: fragrance!

FRAMA is a Copenhagen-based fragrance company that invited me to their pop-up that chilly weekend. I am a scent-habitue; my desire for candles, soaps, and home fragrance is bottomless. I sniffed, with deliberation, a wall of product while chatting with a team member about their collection. She described the lengths “their nose” went to in creating a scent — traveling the world, combining regional flavors, observing locals. I suppose I am new to the luxury fragrance world, because this is the first time I realized someone’s job could be “a nose,” and I began to reconsider all my career aspirations.

The fragrances were rich, like you could smell each ingredient. St. Paul’s was my favorite. As I lapped on lush hand cream, I was drawn to a patinaed candle holder and a delicious side table that caught my eye.

It turns out FRAMA makes home decor too, thoughtfully designing home objects alongside scents in Copenhagen. A combination that reflects in the design of the fragrance items, which are decorative themselves. I love when a brand just makes the things they love, without being confined by category.

I finally grabbed a cardamom bun, wrapped it in a napkin, stuffed it in my trench coat, and caught my Uber, daydreaming about being a nose for a fragrance company.

✷ Small brand, St. Bingo, released a horse-shaped taper candle holder, and I am smitten with it. She details her ceramic process, prototypes, and journey via Instagram. I am particularly drawn to the “dark chocolate” color, but I keep picking blue and brown every time I pick colors right now.

✷ Do you remember the plastic, glow-in-the-dark stars from the dollar store we used to stick on our ceilings as kids? Well, I found the grown-up version, and it is dazzling. New York-based Asteraeus Clarke created 21 hand-drawn metal stars, and you can buy an entire set to mount on your ceiling.

✷ I have covered her work before, but I am just enamored by Chinatown designer, Shae Studios, who creates custom-built lava lamps from her apartment. Small collections are dropped at a time, each release showcases completely new designs — lava lamps with skirts, trays, seashells, buttons, or another whimsical option. You can monitor for the next release via Instagram.

✷ Areaware, a design powerhouse, announced it is closing up this year, citing mounting pressures across the home goods industry and difficulties with tariffs imposed on its business. They will officially close on May 1st, and I know so many will miss their colorful creations.

✷ Schoolhouse, the colorful Oregon-built homeware brand, appears to be closing up shop. At least, it seems that way. Their parent company, Food52, filed for bankruptcy and was acquired by America’s Test Kitchen. But it seemed uncertain how Schoolhouse would proceed after being purchased by Troy CSL Lighting. Currently, their Instagram comments are turned off, and their entire website is on a major sale, which feels like a sign. No?

Last week, I attended a Lunar New Year party hosted by Du & Berry, an emerging fashion brand based in the Lower East Side. The snow covered the ground on this icy Chinatown night, with the glow of lanterns and neon signs guiding me. I love design, I love clothes, but I still feel out of place at fashion events in New York. It is hard to express how cool, put-together, and effortless every single person at every event seems to be. I battle my own insecurities as I enter the warm gallery with glowing chocolate walls.

I am immediately drawn to the bright pink tote bags with a stunningly whimsical horse illustration, and I start to feel a bit more at home. I see some familiar faces who point me to the food. (When I’m telling you about all these events, I always want to tell you what food was served because that is fascinating to me as part of the brand experience — is that good with you?!)

I briefly spoke to the founder/designer, Lin, over pork buns and champagne. Her inspiration for the brand, which she began forging in 2024, is her Chinese heritage. It shines through all of her pieces, even within the color selection for textiles. I asked her what made her want to start up a fashion brand, and she flashed a glowing smile. She wanted to make a brand where women felt held. Every stitch is emotional, compassionate, and a reminder of her grandmother and parents. It was refreshing to encounter a brand that was forged by connection, nostalgia, and care — and I felt like I could feel that gleam in all of her designs.

I am now the proud owner of the “berry glaze” knit sweater vest, but on my wish list are: the cashmere polo and the dirty martini dress, as I saw guests wearing both and can confirm they are stunning in person.

✷ Sézane paired up with Sea New York for a new collection that makes me feel like winter will eventually end. Marked by cream tones, quilted texture, and bold collars, the collection feels like coastal statement pieces. The Eugenia Blouse, Suri Collar, and the Avery Jacket caught my eye in my initial browse. I am hoping to pop by their Nolita store to feel some pieces in person.

✷ This week, I attended an event hosted by Substack and Well Said By Madewell at GEM Home (a favorite of mine). I had a yuzu chamomile mocktail and took a coconut chocolate chip cookie to go on my train ride home (transformative). The event housed a panel of fashion writers (Viv Chen and Erika Veurink included!) discussing the intersection of nostalgia and personal style. The night was denim-heavy, of course, because Madewell jeans are the best. I like to dress for the theme, so I wore my vintage wide-leg denim to match.

✷ Design Substacker Beth Mathews designed a hand-drawn font called “Draft Paper.” The design feels very much like it belongs in a Wes Anderson film. Which makes sense, as Beth has worked with both Criterion and Wes himself!

✷ Chips, the design studio behind so many incredible film graphics, did the new “Wuthering Heights” title as well. The lace texture over the gothic typeface captured my attention since I saw the first billboard. (I finished the book, by the way, if anyone wants to chat about it!)

✷ My friend Melody introduced me to Mesh Times, a creative technologist, who makes digital whimsy. Around the holidays, she coded an adorable digital advent calendar you can send to your friends, and for Valentine’s day she made this free web app to record a voicenote and send it to a loved one — except they have to “hand-crank” the memo like a vintage memory box. Use it before Valentine’s Day to send out some messages!

✷ Tisbé, a Colombian-based jewelry brand, caught my eye as they used frosting piping as inspiration for a new collection.

✷ I recently discovered Levenger pens. They make incredibly affordable rollerball pens, and I just feel like all the writers need one. I have the gelato one in my cart right now, and can’t decide on a second one.

✷ I left the city for a lakeside retreat last weekend, where my family played Magical Athlete, the board game designed by CMYK Games. And as a big board game enthusiast, I believe I have found my favorite of all time. It is FUN! The gameplay itself is a blast, but the imaginative illustrations make it so delightful to immerse in.

I want to come back here and write a book with this view! And in the cozy sweater , ideally

I hope that inspired you to create something, enjoy a new brand, or just immerse yourself in color for a bit. Be back soon with more reports. XO Jenna O.

If you know a brand that fits the bill of whimsy, color, and story — send me an email at jennaisfeeling@gmail.com, I’d love to work with you!

FOR JOYSCROLLING:

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🪄 Shop all my favorite things

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🪄 Get more inspiration

A note: Working with brands and businesses helps me make this magazine dream come true! In this article, I was not paid by any brand to promote their products. If I do work on a paid basis with a brand, I am very picky about it, and I disclose the partnership to you, my readers. A few of the links I included in this article are from ShopMy, which basically gives the curator a little payment if someone buys a product from their recommendation. I highly recommend using the platform to link your own recommendations to help make the time it takes to write and curate more sustainable for your own business!