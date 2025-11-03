Happy Monday, and welcome to Feeling! Magazine’s Monday Letter! This is a once-weekly letter made to feel like a magazine flip-through, purposefully designed to help you feel joy.

I hope you love it, and I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments. (Don’t miss the printable puzzle at the end!)

Fun news! I just dropped off my first-ever prints for the Color Club! Teary eyes! Thank you all so much for supporting this tangible edition of my magazine dream. I will be sending founding members ($89.99) an art print in the mail every month for a year! I am so eager and excited to fill your mailboxes with monthly joy. I have more info on how to subscribe and what to expect here if you are curious!

P.S. If you are a founding member — make sure you check your email for a link to submit your address so I can get your mail to you! Send me a dm if you have any trouble, I’m here to help!

Feeling of the Week: a mood board concept of a design direction for your week.

NOVEMBER 2nd: THE COLOR RED

This week is about the color that screams louder than any other color. It looks like a broken heart, and yet it also looks like a heart that has just fallen in love. It’s a juxtaposition that demands attention. Our eyes float to red, wherever it may be. It’s my favorite color because of that.

It’s birthday balloons, a cherry on a sundae, your first crush, grocery store roses, wrath, heartache, dreams — red is all of it.

Colors of the week: “feeling! red” — the color that inspires this magazine. I just love how red can capture every shade of feeling.

Often, in design, there is hesitation to use a vibrant shade of red for fear that it is overpowering. My suggestion is to let it overpower you.

Suggestions for using Red:

Try a monochromatic red frame for a vibrant, eye-catching way to capture your memories and incorporate the color. It could be a fun DIY project, or I found a vendor on Etsy who will make it for you! (They also do colors other than red, but then you wouldn’t match the mood board of the week, just saying)

I love this tortoise shell-esque glowy red-ish bowl. I think a pop of red as a catch-all bowl is the perfect way to gently introduce color if you are timid.

Okay! It’s November! Are we decorating already? Try some chic red ribbon tied to everything. Candlesticks, door handles, frames, drawer pulls — everything.

A pop of red as a sock is perfection. It’s so unexpectedly fun and vibrant to pair with a loafer.

I am a proponent for decorating the kitchen with produce rather than actual decor. Try a stacked up crate of chilis or tomatoes or red peppers this week for a little pop of color.

This week, I leaned into thoughts on the color red. Here’s what I found:

“Red is such an interesting color to correlate with emotion, because it’s on both ends of the spectrum. On one end you have happiness, falling in love, infatuation with someone, passion, all that. On the other end, you’ve got obsession, jealousy, danger, fear, anger and frustration.” — Taylor Swift

“Red protects itself. No color is as territorial. It stakes a claim, is on the alert against the spectrum.” — Michael Derek Elworthy

“A thimbleful of red is redder than a bucketful.” — Henri Matisse

“If one says ‘Red’ – the name of color – and there are fifty people listening, it can be expected that there will be fifty reds in their minds. And one can be sure that all these reds will be very different.” — Jospeh Albers

“Everything utilitarian needs a little red edge.” — Reno Dakota

“Red is the great clarifier - bright and revealing. I can’t imagine becoming bored with red - it would be like becoming bored with the person you love.” — Diana Vreeland

The roll neck sweater — I have this in navy, and truthfully I have not taken it off for a week. It is the comfiest. It looks good with every pair of pants I have. And I am so impressed with the quality, it is durable! Red is next on my wishlist. The Whaler cap — Connor has this super fun striped beanie from one of our favorite shops in NY! It does immediately make you feel like you are a skipper on a sailboat. The best ballet flats — I have recommended these many times because I actually love them that much. The most comfortable and long-lasting flats I’ve ever had. Thirsty Cowboy’s new lip syrup — I’m not sure if, when you were in elementary school, you ever had Lip Smackers lip gloss that came in a flavor you wanted to eat — or if something is just a little wrong with me. But I recently tried this “wild cherry” lip syrup, and felt the same way. Tomato candle — I'm not sure there is something that would look cooler in your kitchen than a giant (scented) tomato candle. Beaded cherry necklace — If you want a chic little pop of red for any outfit, this beaded necklace is the best way to do it! A big pop of color — The “Collector” cabinets are the crowning decor piece in my apartment, and I have them in a vibrant, radiant red. I am so happy every time I look at them!

In this column, you’ll find highly curated discounts gathered in one place, perfect for a little birthday gift planning or a home refresh!

My favorite scents for home/personal use. ( Xtra Milk is the one for me)

The cutest party supplies for your next hosting opportunity

Inspired by American Girl’s Coconut and Licorice, a fictional tale of my own dog and cat, Genevieve & Rose, will be coming to you in small chapters every week. Follow a whimsical story of a dog and cat duo navigating New York City when no one is looking. The story will have you on the edge of your seat, and perhaps so invested in their joyful, silly world so much that you pause scrolling just to sit with them for a bit.

The amazing mulit-chapter fictional story is written by Devon Taylor, D.B. Taylor of Paper Mirror.

Illustrations by yours truly!

Cozy up, relax, and enjoy a whimsical, light-hearted story. If you are just joining in, you can read Chapter 1 here!

Chapter 2: The Mouse with the Message

The old man was nowhere to be seen! And in the weeks that followed, as the air grew chillier and chillier, Rose and Genevieve found not a single lead.

“What on earth are we going to do?!” barked Genevieve. Her sister always had the answers, and this was a rare moment Genevieve actually wanted to hear one. But alas, like Genevieve, she had nothing.

The two sat under a bit of shelter in a dusty old alley. The rain poured down like pigeon tears, heavy, endless, and full of mystery. They sat and thought. And thought. And sat some more.

Then—squeak.

And again—squeak, squeak, squeeeak!

The sound grew louder, like tiny footsteps made of rubber bands. Rose noticed first, and to her great annoyance, she found the source: a mouse, waddling confidently their way.

“How funny!” Genevieve barked, noticing the earnest creature. “I love the noises he makes when he walks!”

Rose gave a strained smile, the kind reserved for other people’s strange enthusiasms. Truth be told, she hated mice. Most cats do. And most mice return the feeling with interest.

The mouse skidded to a stop and unfurled a tiny, rain-stained bit of paper from the clutches of his tail. To Genevieve’s shock, his voice came out deep and gravelly.

“You the ones lookin’ for Mr. Chester?” he said, refusing to meet Rose’s eyes.

Rose, in turn, refused to meet his. She lifted her nose so high it nearly sucked in a cloud.

“Rose! Don’t be rude!” Genevieve scolded.

But Rose remained frozen, a statue of feline pride and disdain.

Genevieve turned to the mouse.

“That’s the old man who feeds the pigeons?” The mouse nodded firmly. So firm, in fact, his body bounced.

“That’s Mr. Chester, all right.” He side-stepped closer to Genevieve and away from Rose. Then, puffing himself up to his full two inches, he pointed a trembling finger.

“Listen here, missy!” he squeaked in his gruffest voice. “You best leave Pops alone! He’s had enough of your kind!” Like an untied balloon, his demand started deep but ended with a shrill squeak.

The accusation shocked Genevieve. Her tail drooped.

“My kind?” she whimpered. “Yes, your kind! Dogs!” the mouse declared, stamping his tiny foot, a puddle of water kicked up and drenched the poor fellow. Mr. Mouse winced, but then continued as if nothing happened. “Always chasin’ away the pigeons. It’s a conspiracy, I tell ya! And you’re to blame. Poor Mr. Chester’s been heartbroken since his birdies left him!”

His tough exterior melted as his voice cracked. The mouse turned away, hiding his tears, but the trembling of his little shoulders betrayed him.

“Oh no…” Genevieve whispered. The thought broke her heart. Whatever tears the old man might be crying, oh how badly she wanted to just lick them all away! I tell you what, reader, the world would be a better place with a Genevieve present for each and every tear.

The mouse reluctantly turned, trying so hard to suck in his sadness.

“I’m so sorry, my friend.” She whimpered, stretching her paws forward until they were eye level. Her big brown eyes met his red, watery ones. “It wasn’t me,” she said softly. “Me and Rose were sent by Mr. Owl to find out what happened. We just want to help.”

Rose, who had been pretending not to care, finally lowered her gaze. All hostilities tend to dissolve when you see another cry. She gave a quiet, rumbling purr, flicking her tail just so, brushing away his tears.

The mouse blinked in surprise, then leaned into the soft rhythm of her tail. He even gave it a shy pat.

“I’ll take you to him,” the mouse sniffled at last. And so, under the drizzle of rain and tears, a cat, a dog, and a soggy little mouse began their next adventure.

Chapter 3 coming next week!

Puzzle Time!

Feel free to save this image and print it out! It’s a perfect party trick to have at your next get-together. Puzzles and highlighters!

Thank you, Hailey Howe, for lovely work on Feeling! Magazine Graphics! You made this Monday Letter magical!

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🪄 Shop all my favorite things

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🪄 Get more inspiration