This is a long list of unique dinner party themes and prompts, made with love for my readers who adore opening their homes to welcome others inside. It’s for the kind of person who has maybe been told they “do too much,” or worse, that they are “too much,” and despite that, are stubbornly trying to embrace their muchness and hold on to childlike joy and whimsy. I salute you.

I believe, wholeheartedly, that when it comes to caring for people, “chill” won’t cut it. In fact, I think I reject nonchalance in nearly every aspect of my life. Care about things! Big things! Be incredibly curious and deeply interested! Solve real problems! Read, drink, eat, go, do—with muchness! At the end of my life, I want to be remembered as a moment-maker for my family, friends, and strangers alike — as someone who brought people together and gave them wind at their backs as they left feeling full.

I come from a line of women who were masters of whimsy. My Granna once let me spray-paint sticks and branches in her yard silver for a winter wonderland family Christmas centerpiece. My mom had my Build-A-Bears lined up with balloons outside my door on my birthday morning. It’s a legacy of fighting for the little things. And we do remember the little things—the handwritten note that arrived right on time, the soup someone dropped off when we were sick, the surprise party, the flowers, the dinners you never wanted to end.

And yet, the little things are often dismissed or devalued. I love the work of Ingrid Fetell Lee and how she demonstrates the impact of joy in our lives.

“Adults who exhibit genuine joy are often dismissed as childish, or too feminine, or unserious, or self-indulgent.”

— Ingrid Fetell Lee

For four years, I stood in front of classrooms full of teenagers—yawning, texting, asking to leave the room—and I begged them to be excited and curious. I discovered that they became eager to learn when their environment became memorable. Occasionally, they’d walk into class at 1:00 PM, full of chocolate milk and pizza, and find the room filled with fog. They’d be handed a flashlight to find their seat. I’d watch them giggle and run around the room—and then become completely locked into the lesson (it was a clue-themed entrepreneurship activity about bankrupt, or “murdered,” businesses, haha).

Now, working remotely as a curriculum writer, all that chutzpah has to go somewhere… and it’s been my apartment. Hosting friends. And writing this Substack for you!!

I like to do wildly inconvenient things just to see someone briefly return to childhood. It makes me feel like I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. If you’ve ever felt that too, you know you want to hold onto it forever. So I keep doing it.

As someone who shares a lot of my creative ideas and parties on the internet, I also want to gently remind you not to believe the lie that to be the creative director of your home, or the host, or the magic-maker—you need a lot of money or that it all needs to be “perfect enough” to post online. It’s not about aesthetics and Pinterest. It’s about attitude and heart. It’s about community.

Joy is dismissed as frivolous when in survival mode, but I love how, in this TedTalk, Ingrid reframes joy as necessary for survival.

All of that (the spilling of my heart) to say: keep your muchness, and multiply it.

Here are some really fun ideas to reference the next time you get the itch to host.

“You're not the same as you were before,” he said. “You were much more... muchier. You've lost your muchness.”

— The Mad Hatter, to Alice

Table of Contents:

Martha Stewart Level Soirées: High-Effort Party Ideas Frozen Aisle Simplicity: Lower Effort Party Ideas Wildcards: Out-of-the-Box Dinner Parties

Resources:

I love the home decor/kitchen store “Big Night” here in New York. I may be their biggest fan ever. I kind of want to move in. I rounded up some of my favorites from their store here.

I pin a lot of hosting ideas on Pinterest if you need some visual candy!

Extravagant / High-Effort Dinner Parties

Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner

A feast using only seasonal produce—roasted root vegetables, local meats, sourdough, and honeyed desserts. Have everyone shop at the farmer’s market and bring a dish made with local ingredients.

Pairs with: gingham tablecloths, brightly colored napkins, fresh florals in bud vases everywhere

Favors: farmer’s market totes, fresh preserves, cold brew tea in mason jars

Scandinavian Fish Night

A moody Scandinavian dinner with smoked fish, rye crisps, dill, potatoes, and mulled wine. Add traditional Danish pastries if available.

Pairs with: sardine decor, dill in vases, pink placemats, funky taper candles

Favors: Swedish Fish candy

Garden Poetry Supper

A dinner inspired by poetry—serve dishes drawn from verse (like a berry tart for Blackberry-Picking). Read aloud between courses.

Pairs with: linen outfits, striped sage napkins, fresh herbs (lavender) on the table

Favors: printed poems on textured cardstock (can double as place settings)

Wes Anderson Screening Dinner

Decor inspired by The Grand Budapest Hotel, dishes styled after Mendl’s Bakery, and perfectly symmetrical plating.

Pairs with: pink plates, elaborate pastries, the movie soundtrack, pink aprons

Favors: candles from the “hotel,” skeleton keys with movie quote tags

Coastal Italian Summer

Lemon risotto, grilled vegetables, and Aperol spritz served with Amalfi vibes and seaside charm.

Pairs with: blue-and-white striped tablecloth, fresh blood oranges, Italian coastal playlist

Favors: gelato to-go, sparkling limoncello in little bottles

Jane Austen Garden Party

An elegant picnic with tea sandwiches, Earl Grey in the pot, and readings from Pride & Prejudice.

Pairs with: Mr. Darcy references, doilies, white linens, subtle floral patterns, thrifted china and silverware

Favors: lavender sachets, hand-inked quotes from the book, tea sachets to-go

Retro Night

Find 60s and 70s cookbook recipes (the weirder-looking, the better) and have everyone bring a dish to share.

Pairs with: 60s and 70s clothing, retro music, vintage cable ads playing on the TV, Pyrex

Favors: cups of jello with a cherry on top

French Bistro Night

Turn your home into a cozy café with candlelight, soft jazz, and a menu of coq au vin, ratatouille, and crusty baguettes. Have everyone bring a French classic or a bakery treat.

Pairs with: striped shirts and berets, handwritten menus, Edith Piaf, gingham tablecloths

Favors: mini jars of herbes de Provence or lavender sachets

Cherry Night

A dinner party dedicated to all things cherry—cherry-glazed meats, cherry cobbler, cherry cocktails.

Pairs with: red outfits, vintage Bing cherry soda ads, heart-shaped bowls

Favors: cherry lollipops or jars of cherry jam

Chili Lime Night

Spice up the night with bold, tangy flavors. Every dish must feature chili, lime, or both—street corn, ceviche, grilled meats, agua fresca.

Pairs with: bright colors, citrus centerpieces, Latin pop playlists

Favors: mini Tajín bottles or lime-shaped stress balls

Meal Journey Through a Country

Pick a country and serve a multi-course meal, with each dish representing a different region. Narrate the journey between courses.

Pairs with: maps, traditional music, printed menus with regional notes

Favors: stickers or postcards from the country

Matcha Night

A serene evening where matcha is the star—matcha noodles, desserts, lattes, and everything green.

Pairs with: minimal decor, bamboo whisks, lo-fi beats, ceramic cups

Favors: matcha cookies or single-serve latte sticks

Nostalgic Night

Everyone brings a dish they loved as a kid—boxed mac & cheese, PB&J sushi rolls, grandma’s meatloaf.

Pairs with: childhood photos as place cards, 90s playlists, Lisa Frank napkins

Favors: Ring Pops or handwritten notes of each guest’s favorite food memory

Hot Dog Grill Out

A summery classic: all-beef, veggie, and gourmet hot dogs with a build-your-own toppings bar.

Pairs with: lawn chairs, lemonade, a movie projected on a sheet

Favors: hot dog stickers or custom condiment packets

Cookbook Club Night

Pick a cookbook and have everyone make a dish from it. The host provides drinks and dessert; guests vote on their favorites.

Pairs with: stacks of cookbooks, dish name cards, cookbook trivia

Favors: recipe cards or bookmarks made from scanned covers

Lemon Night

A zesty, sunshine-filled dinner where every dish and drink is lemon-infused—from pasta to lemon bars.

Pairs with: all-yellow outfits, lemon garland, citrusy candles, spritz cocktails

Favors: mini lemon soaps or lemon drop candies

Marie Antoinette Night

An over-the-top evening with rococo flair. Serve pastries, petits fours, and bubbly in ornate teacups.

Pairs with: powdered wigs or tiaras, baroque music, pastel everything

Favors: tiny cake boxes or floral hair clips

Main Lobster Night

For the seafood lovers—host a New England-style lobster boil or lobster roll picnic.

Pairs with: nautical stripes, newspaper-covered tables, sea shanties

Favors: claw crackers or saltwater taffy

Bon Bon Night

An all-dessert soirée centered around beautiful, bite-sized confections: bon bons, truffles, macarons, mochi.

Pairs with: satin gloves, classical music, tiered dessert trays

Favors: treat boxes guests fill themselves

Mermaid Meal

An under-the-sea fantasy dinner where everything feels ocean-kissed. Serve seaweed salad, shimmering cocktails, shell-shaped pasta, and iridescent desserts.

Pairs with: pearlescent plates, shell decor, candlelight reflecting on glassware, ocean ambient tracks or Lana Del Rey

Favors: seashell hair clips, salt scrubs, or “message in a bottle” notes

Clue Night



A murder mystery night where dinner becomes part of the game. Guests dress as characters from Clue (or invent their own), and each course is served with a new clue.

Bonus: hide clues under dishes or serve “suspicious”-looking cocktails in mismatched vintage glassware.

Pairs with: candlestick centerpieces, dim lighting, dramatic music, envelopes labeled “TOP SECRET”

Favors: mini magnifying glasses, character name tags, or mystery-themed scratch-off cards

Simple / Easy-to-Pull-Off Dinner Parties

Sheet Pan Suppers & Games

Everyone brings a sheet pan recipe. End the night with a board game or card tournament.

Breakfast-for-Dinner Pajama Night

Pancakes, eggs, bacon, breakfast hash, and mimosas—all while wearing cozy pajamas.

DIY Pizza Night

Supply crusts, sauce, veggies, and proteins. Everyone builds their own pizza before baking. Bonus points for most beautiful pie (hold a vote).

Pantry Clean-Out Potluck

Invite guests to make dishes only from what they have on hand at home—encourages creativity and zero waste. They can jar up/share any additional provisions with the party so everyone takes home something.

Sandwich Night

A hearty sandwich lineup on sourdough with homemade spreads and a soup or salad bar on the side. Bonus points for dressing/shouting like someone from The Bear as you urgently make sandwiches. Go full-on Subway, honestly. Everyone will love it.

Soup Sampler & Bread Swap

You make two soups; guests each bring a bread or biscuit. Everyone samples and swaps leftovers.

Strawberry Night

Every dish (and drink) features strawberries—strawberry salad, roasted balsamic strawberries over ricotta, strawberry shortcake. End the night with strawberry milkshakes.

Bonus if everyone wears red or pink.

Honey & Cinnamon Night

A warming, fragrant evening centered around two of the coziest ingredients. Think roast veggies with cinnamon-honey glaze, warm cocktails, and desserts spiced just right.

Gnocchi Night

Potato pillows in every form — classic gnocchi, sweet potato gnocchi, baked gnocchi. Let guests choose sauces or bring toppings.

Optional: a mini gnocchi-rolling station for hands-on magic.

Feeling Night

Bring a dish that represents how you're feeling lately. Everyone shares what they brought and why.

Add some lightly guided questions between courses to spark conversation (think: “What’s one thing you’re carrying?” or “What’s something that brought you delight this week?”).

Classic Diner Night

Recreate a retro diner menu — burgers, patty melts, milkshakes, fries, and pie. Set the vibe with a black-and-white checkered tablecloth and a lot of ketchup bottles.

Play a soundtrack of jukebox hits and let someone yell “order up!”

Whimsical / Out-of-the-Box Dinner Parties

Color Feast

Match everything to one color. Every dish and drink must include that color—start with green or pink, and rotate monthly!

Pairs with: monochrome outfits, colored glassware, flower arrangements by hue

Favors: color-coded snacks, dyed taper candles, or custom crayon sets

Imaginary Vacation Meal

Pick a country you’ve never been to and research a full menu as if you were there. Print fake boarding passes or use Google Earth to kick off the night.

Pairs with: passport menus, music from the country, flags, and maps as decor

Favors: postcards from the country, travel-size snacks, or mini luggage tags

"Chopped" Night

Each guest is assigned a mystery ingredient ahead of time and must incorporate it into their dish. Add a judging round if you want to get competitive.

Pairs with: chef aprons, kitchen timer challenges, chalkboard ingredient lists

Favors: mini whisks, custom recipe cards, or spice jars with labels

Food From Movies Night

Everyone cooks a dish inspired by a film—think ratatouille from Ratatouille or prison gravy and meatballs from Goodfellas. Watch the movie as you eat.

Pairs with: movie tickets as menus, LED marquee sign, themed playlists

Favors: popcorn tubs, movie quote cards, or tiny bags of “props” (candies, fake scripts)

Unbirthday Tea Party (Alice in Wonderland)

Celebrate everyone at once with a whimsical tea party—pastel cakes, mismatched china, and playful chaos.

Pairs with: vintage teacups, “Eat Me” signs, garden hats, and odd clocks

Favors: mini tea tins, illustrated quote cards, or tiny jam jars

Tennis Club Brunch

A preppy, country club-inspired gathering featuring light bites, lemony cocktails, and brunch attire.

Pairs with: tennis skirts, crisp collars, croquet set, and cucumber sandwiches

Favors: tennis bracelets, monogrammed visors, or mini sunscreen bottles — P.S. a sliced tennis ball could be a great place card holder!

Sailing Supper

We are getting on a boat, but we are not! A nautical night with seaside fare — lobster rolls, seaweed salad, salt-rimmed drinks. Host outdoors if possible.

Pairs with: striped napkins, rope accents, paper sailboats, linen shirts

Favors: nautical-themed coasters, mini sunscreen sticks, or seashell trinkets

New York Street Food Night

Bring the city sidewalk inside: hot dogs, soft pretzels, halal bowls, dumplings, and $1 pizza vibes.

Pairs with: brown paper menus, neon lights, subway maps

Favors: MetroCard magnets, tote bags with neighborhood names, or iconic NY candy

Fairy Tale Feast

Each guest chooses a fairy tale or folklore and brings a dish inspired by it—think candied apples from Snow White or porridge for Goldilocks.

Pairs with: candlelight, storybooks, mossy table runners, and classical music

Favors: old book pages as bookmarks, wax-sealed scrolls, or mushroom candles

Chili Lava Dinner

All dishes must be red, spicy, or dramatically “hot.” Bonus points for lava cake dessert.

Pairs with: red lighting, dramatic playlists, glowing centerpieces

Favors: hot sauce mini bottles, red rock candy, or chili pepper keychains

(you can also all play the floor is lava together)

Indoor Picnic

A soft, outdoorsy dinner with foraged flavors, rustic breads, and flower-infused drinks.

Pairs with: basket settings, gingham, pressed flowers, instrumental folk music

Favors: dried floral sachet

