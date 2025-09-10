Welcome to the Pumpkin Edition of Feeling!

If you seek to be the creative director of your own home, you’ll be delighted to know I have pre-tested some delicious fall recipes for your implementation at your own home café. I reccomend setting aside an hour in the kitchen to pre-make pumpkin spice syrup and pumpkin cold foam for your week ahead. You can use those to make drinks during the rest of the week!

To make your creative kitchen hour most enjoyable, ensure you have your ingredients purchased and present, and that you have two large jars washed and ready.

Next, set the mood:

I will not even lie to you. I made a great playlist. I’m proud of this one. I tried to mix some familiar sounds with some songs I think you’d like, but have not heard before. I put them in order for you, too. I reccomend for all fall baking, soup-making, and coffee brewing.

The Recipes:

How to Make Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 ½ cups cane sugar

½ cup coconut sugar (could sub with brown sugar)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon allspice

¼–½ teaspoon ground cloves (go easy on these, or they will overpower)

4 big boy tablespoons of canned pumpkin purée

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, combine the water, cane sugar, coconut sugar, all the spices, and pumpkin purée. Set over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Lower the heat to medium-low and let the syrup gently simmer for 5–6 minutes. Do not allow it to boil (be nice to your pans) Remove from heat and strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove the pumpkin solids and spice bits. Transfer to a clean glass jar or airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Shake before each use.

*This is SO giftable! You could fill some cute jars with it and share with neighbors and friends!

How to use it: make lattes!

To Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte:

1–2 tablespoons pumpkin spice syrup

1 cup hot milk (dairy or non-dairy)

½ cup strong brewed coffee or 1–2 shots espresso or a shot of matcha

Whisk or froth the syrup into the hot milk, then pour over coffee. Top with a dusting of cinnamon for the true café effect.

How to Make Pumpkin Cold Foam (with no dairy!)

Ingredients

1/2 cup Canned Coconut Milk (shake that thing well)

1/3 cup of Oat, Almond, or Coconut Milk

2 big tbsp Pumpkin Puree

1 tsp Pumpkin Spice (or allspice)

3 tbsp Maple Syrup

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Instructions

Shake the canned coconut milk really well!

Combine all ingredients in a big jar or sealable bowl

Stir them together

Use a hand-held frother to blend them until they look like a cloud (you can use a blender if you don’t have a frother — but the frother does get it that fluffy texture)

This will make 2-3 servings. Add big spoonfuls on top of your chai latte, PSL, or matcha. Sip slowly with a little knowing smile.

How to Make a Pumpkin Fog

A cozy autumn twist on a London Fog

Ingredients

1 Harney & Sons Victorian London Fog black tea sachet

1 cup hot water (just off boil)

1–2 tablespoons Pumpkin Spice Syrup (from recipe 1!) (add to taste)

½ cup steamed milk (dairy or non-dairy)

Pumpkin Cold Foam (previous recipe — spooned on top)

Instructions

Steep the Victorian London Fog tea in 1 cup hot water for 4–5 minutes. Remove sachet. Stir in 1–2 tablespoons of Pumpkin Spice Syrup. Pour in the steamed milk and stir gently. Spoon a generous layer of pumpkin cold foam over the top. Dust with cinnamon or nutmeg to finish.

How To Make Pumpkin Spice Chai

Chai recommendations: For a non-caffeinated chai, I reccomend Eversong Chai. For fully caffeinated, I love Tebella’s Masala Chai. For a concentrate, I love Dona!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Eversong Chai

1 cup hot water (just off boil)

½ cup steamed milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1–2 tablespoons Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Pumpkin Cold Foam (your recipe — spooned on top)

Instructions

Add a few spoonfuls of pumpkin spice syrup to the bottom of your mug Brew chai: steep Chai in 1 cup hot water for 4–5 minutes. Strain leaves. Pour tea over syrup, and stire Pour in steamed milk, stir gently. Spoon pumpkin cold foam over the top. Garnish with a pinch of ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice!

The Printable:

