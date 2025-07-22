Welcome to my digital birthday party! I am so glad you could make it! Take a slice of cake, please. I turned 27 years old yesterday! I got home last night from a special day in the city that Connor planned for me (it was precious) and started typing away. I wanted to celebrate with you.

I thought about you a lot. Substack was a huge, unexpected gift from year 26. I have been blogging since I was 17, publishing articles about my feelings on my own website in high school. In 2023, I found Substack and started writing again. In 2024, I slowed down, discouraged, navigating complex life situations, and downtrodden and full of self-doubt. We moved to New York, and some switch in me flipped back on this year. Suddenly, I am hungry to write and create. Suddenly, childhood hobbies and joys came back to life. And suddenly, I had the courage to try.

Thank you all, sincerely, for joining the journey. I think we are onto something special, together. As the internet is filled with dread and doom, I have been astounded to read your feedback — how much this magazine focusing on simple joys, whimsy, and creativity has been a comfort to you. Also, I am constantly astounded at how kind you are. We’ve made an inspiring and cozy place on the internet that feels safe and charges you up with joy — and that makes me want to cry! Wow! If this were the pinnacle of this project, the very mountain top, I would be so proud forever.

Here is what I will say for the next year of Feeling! Magazine: I intend to go very hard. Watch out! I want to write more, write better, design more, design better, chase stories, create editorials, and work with teams and brands to make colorful ideas come to life. I am so grateful for every opportunity so far, and I am ready to run the race ahead of me with endurance as I do the difficult thing of following through on a dream. I’d like to make my first print edition this year (did I say that out loud?). I hope you will follow me on the journey, and I am so grateful for your support as I have tiptoed into all that Feeling! could be. Thank you for being the wind at my back.

More writing on hosting, design, color, and “becoming the creative director of your home” is coming your way. I hope something I write can be a balm on a hard day, and a comforting word from a friend in an impossible night.

(This week: catch a low-cortisol reading list with printable bookmarks, and a guide to becoming a collector & how collections impact your home decor)

cutie day Connor planned :)

Tonight, I wanted to share something from my heart. But it has come out like a hodgepodge. Like an elementary school night-before-the-project-is-due posterboard and glue stick situation. Or a page out of my 6th grade Smashbook. After reading, you will either be certain we could be best friends or think I’m a little weird. Guess we will see!

It’s a list of things I love and am inspired by, or just found and held on to. It’s a little unhinged and disconnected. I love lists. I love feeling. I figured celebrating with a list makes sense for Substack. Presenting…

Twenty Seven Things That Make Me FEEL:

1. This 2004 rendition of Iris by the GooGoo Dolls, in the rain.

Obviously, it is one of the best songs ever written. But something about this specific video causes me to have some sort of visceral reaction. Perhaps it is the image of dedicated musicians playing in the rain, which is probably the coolest thing a rock star could do; maybe it’s that not one person is on their phone, and I feel a twinge of longing that we may never get that freeing experience.

2. The entire movie “Iron Claw.”

Once upon a time, I thought it would be a great idea to watch this Zac Efron movie called “Iron Claw” on a plane. In front of other people. The result:

public weeping

3. When Laurie proposes to Jo

PINING! Any story where a man is pining will have me on the floor crying. I am a romantic. I love a story of pursuit. MORE PINING PLEASE!

4. This scene from “About Time.”

Hello, tissue box. Please come sit next to me, quickly. "About Time” is one of my favorite romance movies of all time. While the precious story of their love had me hooked, the father-son scene landed me nearly inconsolable for twenty-four hours.

5. Ingrid Fetell Lee’s Research on Joy

I played this TED Talk every year for my students, and I personally come back to this all the time. Her book and research have heavily impacted the way I think of design. Ingrid’s work is formative to my understanding of the importance of joy, and where the intersection of design and feeling lies.

6. Silver Springs

Have you seen Stevie Nicks burn a hole in her ex-lover’s head with her eyes? It is legendary. It sent me into a deep dive spiral. I read “Daisy Jones & The Six” in 48 hours. The tension. The scorned woman. The drummer, Mick Fleetwood, just having a blast in the background of the most dramatic scene in music history, is the icing on the cake.

7. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

The documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is a formative watch. I did not grow up with Mr. Rogers, I missed the mark a bit on my age, and so I had to discover him on my own later. And I understood immediately, especially through the documentary, why his impact is so significant. I have worked in education for the last 5 years, and his approach to what is best for children has inspired me for life. Further, his childlike approach and finding wonder in the everyday is a challenge to all of us grown-ups. To warm you up to watch the doc, here are a few amazing Mr. Rogers moments:

8. The “Before Sunrise” Trilogy

I have planned the perfect movie marathon for you when you are in your feels. Just watch all three movies in this trilogy and be immersed. Pair with warm brownies and milk (and pining).

9. The Ending Scene of Fleabag

What a terrible time!

10. “Cornelia Street” live from Paris

Dare I say…this is my favorite of hers? The lyrics? The vocals? The feeling? I have always been inspired by her writing, the way she expresses the nuances of the spectrum of feelings. This one specifically feels like it’s about grief, or preemptive grief, which can be the worst kind.

11. Christmas in July

Okay, stay with me. I understand it is summer, but something about the classic version (the only version?!) of “Last Christmas” continues to evoke some deep feeling in me. I mean, listen to the lyrics. It’s actually devastation disguised as a bop (is that my favorite genre of art? It’s a contender. i.e., Wes Anderson). Thank you, George Michael.

12. This Specific Internet Video

Somehow, of all the internet clips of vines, memes, etc. that have made me laugh, this specific video puts tears in my eyes without fail or reason. I know exactly what is going to happen, but it just always feels surprising, no matter what.

13. Emma Stone painting while pregnant in overalls

A crushing, horrible, lovely, beautiful ending to a movie. I’ve never experienced a film that so vividly paints “what could have been.” You get the satisfaction of seeing the future, but then the tragedy that it will never happen.

14. Jess + Rory

I guess it’s about time I told you that I am team Jess. I hope you still like me. Every Gilmore Girls re-watch, I feel confirmed in my decision in this important matter.

15. Videos of People Being Bold & Brave

Anytime I come across a video of kids performing at talent shows, or adults doing something they are scared of — I am in a puddle. Specifically, this video of a kid singing at a cruise ship talent show. You can see him get more confident while he is up there, and it did indeed make me shed a tear.

16. The Ending Scene of “Ladybird”

When she comes back to the familiar, and back to her own name. Instead of resisting what she was given, she realizes she needs a foundation to build on — and stumbles into the familiar sounds of a church like the one she grew up in.

17. Ewan McGregor Walking Down That Aisle

Tears. Streaming. Down. My. Face. I warned you that I am a romantic, and “Moulin Rouge” has always been a story that captures my heart. The insane design, forbidden love, and also, the vocals. Come on, Ewan.

18. The Little Prince Meeting The Fox

The sweetest children’s book, and a sweet meeting of friends. It always gets my heart.

19. How would I not include this one?

It’s really impossible to make a feeling list without including Mr. Darcy stumbling over “I love- I love you.” I once had a teacher in a high school play this film in an all-girls class, and you cannot imagine the screams that accompanied this particular scene.

20. The Fantastic Mr. Fox

"I think I have this thing where everybody has to think I'm the greatest, the quote-unquote Fantastic Mr. Fox, and if they aren't completely knocked out and dazzled and kind of intimidated by me, then I don't feel good about myself."

21. The Pursuit of Happyness

When a father keeps his child’s imagination alive during impossible circumstances. So hopeless, yet he protects his heart despite it all. It’s a picture of sacrificial parenthood that stuck with me since I first saw it.

22. Life Is Beautiful

In the same vein, a haunting film that captures humanity and persevering love. If you have not watched this Oscar-winning Italian film, I really reccomend you do. It will crush your heart in a way that inspires you in the unfailing spirit of resilient human love.

23. Paris, Texas

The whole movie is one of my very favorites, but this scene specifically.

24. Bing Bong

“Inside Out” nearly killed everyone in the theater with this scene, and I’m unsure if I will ever forgive them. I think I contemplated leaving the theater.

25. “Little Miss Sunshine”

“Grandpa, am I pretty?” His answer and his adoration of her are my favorite parts of the movie.

26. Z to A

This scene from the “Grand Budapest Hotel” where Zero reflects on the beginning of his relationship with Agatha. The lights blur, and it’s just the two of them in focus.

27. A Note from Ellie

The first two piano notes in this scene, and tears are already falling from my eyes. His relief and a twinkle of joy at the end.

Okay — so either we are the same and now we are both crying, or you’re still wondering why “Last Christmas” made the list.

I would love to hear, in the comments, what scenes, songs, or pieces of art have stuck to you. What is on your feeling list?

