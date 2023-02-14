The Story:

I was 14. He was 15. We locked eyes on the first day of high school Journalism class and that began 3 years of both flirtation and avoidance.

We got married when I was 20 and he was 21. We moved into a house with our tail-less cat and a spiral staircase and decided we’d go full force at our dreams.

After starting an email list back in June called “Feeling! Magazine,” I realized the need for hopeful helpful digital content was still so prevalent. After a long journey of creative career hardships - I've maintained a somewhat under-the-radar concept for this magazine. I thought if I kept it somewhat hidden - I would prevent hurt from coming my way.

In reality - this concept lit a fire in my heart that I thought would be put out forever. I LOVE doing this creative work and it just so happens my best friend Connor does too.

We decided this idea needs more energy, more beauty, more writers, more art, and more stories.

We are taking the concept to the next level via Substack, with the plans that one day, we can make print editions too!

What will we cover?

We are fascinated in the intersection of design and feelings. Here are some stories and features we have lined up already:

A conversation with one of the few classically trained painters left in America

A roundup of inspiring foreign films

Looking at the anxiety of entrepreneurship

A monthly exclusive (free for subscribers!) print from Jenna (and tech wallpapers too!)

How to style a bouquet like a real florist

How a cute cakes reflect a much deeper feeling

Our Letters of Recommendation, to you: