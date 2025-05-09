✦ NEW category alert! Welcome to the “Whimsy Dispatch!”

Why You Might Want This in Your Inbox Every Friday:

What if your home felt less like a to-do list... and more like a creative project?

Every week, I will send out a paid subscriber-only post that functions like a Creative Director’s Briefing for your space and your heart! It's a curated mix of both organized structure and unexpected delight (my sweet spot).

I am crafting this weekly dispatch to help you redeem the mindset of mundanity and chore into creative joy fuel. You can read more about the heart of that idea here.

There are no long essays or perfectionism here, but bulleted inspiration, recipes you’ll actually make, and tiny boosts of whimsy that reframe the everyday.

It includes weekly inspiration for:

Fruits, florals, colors, flavors

A completle weekly menu for 5 meals, café items, and grab & go food (with recipes)

A list of ideas for “domestic spark” to make home a little more fun

A list of creative ideas for play, journaling, making things with your hands

(Sidebar: I also think if you have children, everything on the list could be very fun to include them in! I’ve kept kids in mind!)

I think pursuing joy and whimsy is an act of hope. And I really hope I can help you in that pursuit!

If you’ve ever wanted an art director/ internet friend to whisper, "Here’s how to make next week a little more beautiful," this is it!! (It’s me! I’m your internet friend!)

Here is a preview of what you will get every week if you subscribe:

(Enjoy!)

⋆⭒˚.⋆ THIS WEEK:

For May 11- 17th, the theme is: Banana & Bloom.

Yellow accents, citrus pasta, and tulip-inspired table settings.

✶ WEEKLY FRUITS:

Add spring fruits to your fridge! Put some fresh fruit on your grocery list, and munch seasonally throughout the week. Try:

Bananas

Strawberries

Cherries

Rhubarb

Apricots

Citrus (esp. Meyer lemons, blood oranges)

Pineapple

Kiwi

Mango

✶ WEEKLY FLORALS

Harvest spring florals! Whether from foraging on a walk, visiting your local florist, or grabbing some at the grocery store, find these blooms for maximum seasonal impact:

Tulips

Daffodils

Peonies

Hyacinth

Ranunculus

Cherry blossoms

Lilac

Dogwood

Freesia

Anemone

✶ WEEKLY FLAVORS

Banana (keep scrolling for my banana bread latte recipe!)

Lemon & honey

Rhubarb & strawberry

Mint

Lavender

Matcha

Pea shoots & asparagus

Artichoke

Fennel

Fresh herbs (chive, dill, basil)

Goat cheese or whipped ricotta

✶ WEEKLY COLORS

Butter yellow

Soft lilac

Grass green

Blush pink

Sky blue

Tomato red (early summer crossover)

Lavender gray

Pistachio

Creamy white

Coral

THE WEEKLY MENU:

✶ Highlight of the week: Banana Bread Syrup!

I design my menu every week on the Notability app! I included a printable one for you below.

CAFÉ RECIPES:

✦ Banana Bread Syrup

Can be used in lattes, match lattes, to drizzle over cinnamon rolls or granola. Or honestly, just to make your entire house smell DIVINE.

Ingredients : 2 extra ripe banana Cane sugar (1 + 1/3 cup) Water (2/3 cup) 2 Cinnamon sticks (or 1 teaspoon of cinnamon) 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract (optional, but my secret ingredient)

Instructions: