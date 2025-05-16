✦ NEW category alert! Welcome to the “Whimsy Dispatch!”

What if your home felt less like a to-do list... and more like a creative project?

It includes weekly inspiration for:

Fruits, florals, colors

A complete weekly menu for 5 meals, café items, and grab & go food (with recipes)

A list of ideas to make home a little more fun

A list of creative ideas for play, journaling, and making things with your hands

(Sidebar: I also think if you have children, everything on the list could be very fun to include them in! I’ve kept kids in mind!)

I think pursuing joy and whimsy is an act of hope. And I really hope I can help you in that pursuit!

⋆⭒˚.⋆ THIS WEEK:

The May 18-24th theme is: “Cornflower Blue & Cream”

A slow rhythm week in shades of sky, sugar, and citrus — where quilts drape over picnic tables, cakes cool on the counter, and everything feels light, striped, and simply content.

✦ Color of the Week

Cornflower Blue

Hex: #6495ED

A soft, confident blue that feels like cloudless skies and vintage cotton dresses. Pair with white linen, brushed steel, cherry red, and butter yellow.

✶ WEEKLY FRUITS:

Add spring fruits to your table this week! Imagine big bowls of cascading fruit. Try:

Blueberries – tiny bursts of cornflower-colored joy

Strawberries – always in a bowl on the counter, always red and ready

Lemons – for cake, water, and the golden scent of clean

White nectarines – pale and perfumed, perfect for slicing over oatmeal

Cherries – deep red and glossy, little jewels for morning or midnight

Apricots – lightly blushed and perfectly picnicable

Blood oranges – dramatic and bittersweet, with painterly maroon streaks

✶ WEEKLY FLORALS

Cornflowers – naturally, soft blue and wild

Chamomile – delicate and soothing, use fresh or dried

Red poppies – a bold wink among soft hues

Strawflower – everlasting and tactile

Geraniums – especially red in a tin pot or windowsill

Sweet peas – fluttery, fragrant, and tender

Lavender – calming and clean, especially in the kitchen

Garden roses – blousy and layered like the cakes you’re baking

THE WEEKLY MENU:

✶ Highlight of the week: Rainbow Summer Rolls!

CAFÉ RECIPES:

✦ Strawberry London Fog

Ingredients:

Here are the exact teas and supplies I used: Earl Grey Lavender Tea from Tebella Strawberry Black Tea from Chicago Tea House Tea infuser (if you are getting into loose leaf tea — this is an essential!) I combined one teaspoon of each tea together in the steeper to brew. Then I frothed some milk with my homemade strawberry syrup to top my tea. It is fantastic.



Instructions: