Why You Might Want This in Your Inbox Every Friday:

What if your home felt less like a to-do list... and more like a creative project?

Every week, I will send out a paid subscriber-only post that functions like a Creative Director’s Briefing for your space and your heart! It's a curated mix of both organized structure and unexpected delight (my sweet spot). Here is last week’s Dispatch.

You can read more about the heart of the idea here.

It includes weekly inspiration for:

Fruits, florals, colors

A complete weekly menu for 5 meals, café items, and grab & go food (with recipes)

A list of ideas to make home a little more fun

A list of creative ideas for play, journaling, and making things with your hands

(Sidebar: I also think if you have children, everything on the list could be very fun to include them in! I’ve kept kids in mind!)

I think pursuing joy and whimsy is an act of hope. And I really hope I can help you in that pursuit!

Here is a preview of what you will get every week if you subscribe: (Enjoy!)

⋆⭒˚.⋆ THIS WEEK:

The May 25-31st theme is: “Sun-Drenched & Sea Salt”

This week leans into the flavors of sun-ripened fruit, cool marble counters, golden oils, and backyard tables that stretch past sunset. A rhythm of rest with olive oil on everything and tomatoes that taste like they’re still warm from the vine. You’ll want a linen apron, a straw basket, and something cold in a small glass.

image source board here

✦ Color of the Week

Color of the Week: Heirloom Gold

Hex: #F4A300

A rich, sun-drenched yellow with just a hint of orange — like the skin of a perfectly ripe golden tomato. It carries the feeling of late afternoons, crinkled linen napkins, and the way olive oil catches the light.

Pair With:

Dusty olive green

Sunbleached terracotta

Cloud white linen

Deep plum or fig

Sea-glass blue

Style Cue: Use it in a bowl of citrus, a cloth napkin, or a painted stripe on a reused jar.

✶ WEEKLY FRUITS:

Seasonal, sun-drenched, and best enjoyed sliced thick or eaten out of hand over the sink.

Golden Tomatoes – sweet, low-acid, and almost jammy when roasted

Figs – tender, jewel-toned, perfect with honey or cracked pepper

Lemons – bright, clean, and essential (zest everything this week)

Apricots – soft and perfumed, delicious grilled or stewed

Charentais Melon – fragrant French cousin of cantaloupe (sub any ripe melon)

Grapes (red or green) – keep them cold, toss them in salads

Plums – juicy with a tart edge, the perfect picnic fruit

Peaches – in their peak moment, soft enough to eat with a spoon

Try a golden fruit board: sliced fig, melon, peaches, and golden tomatoes with flaky salt and fresh herbs.

✶ WEEKLY FLORALS

Go loose, fragrant, and a little sun-drowsy, like something you’d gather on your walk home.

Chamomile – sweet and gentle, perfect in tea or sprinkled on dessert

Marigolds – rich yellow-orange blooms that echo golden tomatoes

Thyme blossoms – tiny, lavender-tipped, and edible

Olive branches – silvery green, grounding, and beautiful in bundles

Sunflowers – bold and honey-toned; one stem in a tall jar is enough

Snapdragons – tall and cheerful in warm, muted hues

Dill flowers – lacy and golden, a kitchen herb in full bloom

Cosmos – delicate and windswept, perfect for mixing into wild arrangements

Style idea: Set the table with just one bloom in a small glass jar per place setting — no arranging, just gathering.

THE WEEKLY MENU:

✶ Highlight of the week: Sweet potato gnocchi with beef ragu!

CAFÉ RECIPES:

✦ Honey Oatmilk Matcha Latte

Ingredients:

½ tsp ceremonial grade matcha

1 tbsp hot water

¾ cup oat milk

1–2 tsp honey (to taste)

Optional: pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract

Instructions: