Whimsy Dispatch: Tomatoes, honey oat matcha, and a berry glow smoothie.
Your weekly guide to becoming the Creative Director of your house, including: a weekly menu, recipes, and other whimsical takes on the mundane.
Why You Might Want This in Your Inbox Every Friday:
What if your home felt less like a to-do list... and more like a creative project?
Every week, I will send out a paid subscriber-only post that functions like a Creative Director’s Briefing for your space and your heart! It's a curated mix of both organized structure and unexpected delight (my sweet spot). Here is last week’s Dispatch.
You can read more about the heart of the idea here.
It includes weekly inspiration for:
Fruits, florals, colors
A complete weekly menu for 5 meals, café items, and grab & go food (with recipes)
A list of ideas to make home a little more fun
A list of creative ideas for play, journaling, and making things with your hands
(Sidebar: I also think if you have children, everything on the list could be very fun to include them in! I’ve kept kids in mind!)
I think pursuing joy and whimsy is an act of hope. And I really hope I can help you in that pursuit!
Here is a preview of what you will get every week if you subscribe: (Enjoy!)
⋆⭒˚.⋆ THIS WEEK:
The May 25-31st theme is: “Sun-Drenched & Sea Salt”
This week leans into the flavors of sun-ripened fruit, cool marble counters, golden oils, and backyard tables that stretch past sunset. A rhythm of rest with olive oil on everything and tomatoes that taste like they’re still warm from the vine. You’ll want a linen apron, a straw basket, and something cold in a small glass.
image source board here
✦ Color of the Week
Color of the Week: Heirloom Gold
Hex:
#F4A300
A rich, sun-drenched yellow with just a hint of orange — like the skin of a perfectly ripe golden tomato. It carries the feeling of late afternoons, crinkled linen napkins, and the way olive oil catches the light.
Pair With:
Dusty olive green
Sunbleached terracotta
Cloud white linen
Deep plum or fig
Sea-glass blue
Style Cue: Use it in a bowl of citrus, a cloth napkin, or a painted stripe on a reused jar.
✶ WEEKLY FRUITS:
Seasonal, sun-drenched, and best enjoyed sliced thick or eaten out of hand over the sink.
Golden Tomatoes – sweet, low-acid, and almost jammy when roasted
Figs – tender, jewel-toned, perfect with honey or cracked pepper
Lemons – bright, clean, and essential (zest everything this week)
Apricots – soft and perfumed, delicious grilled or stewed
Charentais Melon – fragrant French cousin of cantaloupe (sub any ripe melon)
Grapes (red or green) – keep them cold, toss them in salads
Plums – juicy with a tart edge, the perfect picnic fruit
Peaches – in their peak moment, soft enough to eat with a spoon
Try a golden fruit board: sliced fig, melon, peaches, and golden tomatoes with flaky salt and fresh herbs.
✶ WEEKLY FLORALS
Go loose, fragrant, and a little sun-drowsy, like something you’d gather on your walk home.
Chamomile – sweet and gentle, perfect in tea or sprinkled on dessert
Marigolds – rich yellow-orange blooms that echo golden tomatoes
Thyme blossoms – tiny, lavender-tipped, and edible
Olive branches – silvery green, grounding, and beautiful in bundles
Sunflowers – bold and honey-toned; one stem in a tall jar is enough
Snapdragons – tall and cheerful in warm, muted hues
Dill flowers – lacy and golden, a kitchen herb in full bloom
Cosmos – delicate and windswept, perfect for mixing into wild arrangements
Style idea: Set the table with just one bloom in a small glass jar per place setting — no arranging, just gathering.
THE WEEKLY MENU:
✶ Highlight of the week: Sweet potato gnocchi with beef ragu!
CAFÉ RECIPES:
✦ Honey Oatmilk Matcha Latte
Ingredients:
½ tsp ceremonial grade matcha
1 tbsp hot water
¾ cup oat milk
1–2 tsp honey (to taste)
Optional: pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract
Instructions:
In a small bowl, whisk matcha with hot water until smooth.
Warm oat milk and stir in honey until dissolved.
Combine matcha and sweetened oat milk in your favorite mug.
Froth if desired, and sprinkle with cinnamon or add a drop of vanilla for a twist.