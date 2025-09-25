Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arianna Howe's avatar
Arianna Howe
Sep 27

What a delight I didn’t expect, I was a thrilled subscriber before the extra additions. Your generosity is a revelation. You are officially the opposite of shrinkflation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
⬫ SKO ⬫'s avatar
⬫ SKO ⬫
Sep 26

⭐️ So Joyous & Excited 💖

૮꒰˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶꒱ა ♡◞⁺⊹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture