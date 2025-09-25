Dear readers,

I have some really exciting things to share with you today.

In April, I finally reconciled with my fear of failure and decided to run my Substack like the magazine I wished existed. I wanted there to be a design-forward magazine about joy. I couldn’t find one, so Feeling! Magazine became my solution.

What I never expected, in that creative surrender, is that so many of you must have also been looking for a magazine like Feeling!

I am, daily, beside myself that I get to write, create, and share with you here. It feels like I dusted off old dreams I had as a child and finally get to embody them. Substack is a merging of my elementary school glitter glue-crafted publications I distributed in class, the blog I started in high school, and my college dreams of having a print magazine. Somehow, like a grand gift, these dreams I thought had passed came alive and merged.

I’ve always wanted to do this, I finally did, you showed up, and the more I do this — the more I want to do it.

I spent time dreaming and ideating about what is next for Feeling! And I’m excited to share what I’ve come up with in my quest to spread joy everywhere. Essentially, this is a roll-out of an upgraded Feeling!

I think you will really like it. Also, any time good news comes without a subscription price increase, that’s pretty cool, I think.

1. Introducing….Monday Letters.

Free for everyone, always. Every Monday a new letter will release that serves as a creative briefing for your week. It will really make the “magazine” feeling come to life—in content and design. Each Monday Letter will include the following categories:

“Feeling” of the Week : a mood board concept of a design direction for your week

Colors of the Week : a color pairing to match the mood, and some ideas on how to incorporate them into your days

Joyful Things: a brief resource of just happy, whimsical, hopeful things to share and enjoy

Quoted : bringing back my love of Pinterest quote boards, I’ll share some hand-drawn art of a meaningful quote or two!

7 Things We Love : a J-14 style look at things I’ve really been using and loving

New York, New York : a few thoughtful suggestions of coffee shops, food, and stores I’ve enjoyed in the previous week in the Big Apple. Hopefully helpful for introducing new favorites to you

Puzzle Time : yes, a printable crossword or word search for more weekly whimsy

And a surprise. A big surprise column that might possibly be the most whimsical thing yet (starting October 6th)!

The Monday Letter will begin next Monday, the 29th! And it will come out weekly, with the understanding that I occasionally get the flu or go out of town.

Again, this will be free for every subscriber, and I hope you will take time to look it over on Monday and let me know what you think!

2. Introducing…more columns!

For monthly or annual supporting subscribers of Feeling!, I am so grateful and excited to introduce not one, but two new columns for you.

In addition to the Monday Letter, you will receive more Feeling! than ever.

Hosting Kits

Pre-made parties. Basically, Feeling! is your secret source for hosting and gathering. We will do the invite designs, plan the menu, trend-cast themes, source items, and give you the content you need to host like the creative director you are. This is the secret weapon of anyone who wants to host more creatively.

Design Dives

An exploration of specific themes and aesthetics, and how to incorporate them into your home. Basically, really honing in on the “Be the creative director of your house” concept, and giving really practical and joyful ways to bring creative vision to life. Similar to the Earl Grey article I released, a creative concept, and tips for incorporating it into your home.

All of this will remain at $5/month or a discounted rate of $50 a year!

You can gain access to all content here:

Biggest News Yet…

Introducing…Color Club!

I have not made art prints for years, but I’m coming out of retirement just for Substack.

Founding members of Feeling! Magazine will be inducted into the Color Club, a once-a-month art print delivery to your mailbox!



My goal is to make this digital magazine become tangible.

Pick up a 5x7” frame, and then every month for one year, you will receive an art print to fill it!



A seasonal rhythm, I hope, sparks a year of joy.

After you subscribe, you receive an automatic email requesting your address information to fill out, ensuring the print shows up in your mailbox!

What to do with the previous print?

Start a collection and store it in a box, put it in a favorite journal and reflect on the month, hang it in another frame (make a gallery wall!), or, my favorite idea, give it away! Make it an intentional thing — where you give the art to someone you care about.

What style of art will the prints be?

All the art will look like mine, meaning it will be a mix of illustration, colors, and whimsy. The work will be on a double-sided 5x7” card, with a different art piece on either side, so you have a choice which piece to display. The goal is that when you look at it, it evokes a sense of hope. It reminds you of moments that were full of joy but hard to articulate, that you wish you could hold on to longer.

When will I receive the first print?

The first one will be sent toward the end of October! Which is so soon!

How do I sign up?

Click below! And then check you email for a confirmation with a form to enter your mailing address!

How do I upgrade my subscription?

If you are already a paid subscriber but want to join the Color Club and start getting art prints, you can upgrade and Substack will prorate the price!



Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it on desktop:

1. Navigate to your Substack account Settings page: https://substack.com/settings

2. Under Subscriptions, click on the paid publication you want to update.

3. Click “Change” next to Plan in the Subscription section.

4. Choose from the following plans you’d like to switch to and select “Change plan”.

From Substack:

”What happens if I upgrade my subscription plan from annual to founding member?

If you upgrade your subscription plan from annual to founding member, you’ll be charged a prorated amount, and your renewal date will change to the date you made the upgrade. You’ll receive a payment receipt email showing the pro-rated amount. The renewal date will not stay the same as the original date for the annual plan. For example, if it’s January 8th, 2024, and you change your plan to founding member, your next renewal date will be January 8th, 2025.”

I am so excited to make this magazine dream come true, and I hope you can feel my enthusiasm from the screen. Thank you, thank you to everyone who has subscribed and supported this dream with me!

I can’t wait to pack your envelopes and mail you every month!!

Shhhhh…

Also, I am sure this is not the correct marketing-rollout way to launch things — but I also have a big launch tomorrow! My annual color dot calendar preorders open! But I didn’t want to wait another day to share about the print club! So I am sharing it all in two days, haha! Pure giddiness, not strategy.



Anyway, thank you for subscribing to Feeling! Here is early access to the limited calendar preorders. (Shhhh!!)



With love, whimsy, and loads of matcha,

XO Jenna O.