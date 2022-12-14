What’s the story here?

I was 14. He was 15. We locked eyes on the first day of high school Journalism class and that began 3 years of both flirtation and avoidance.

We got married when I was 20 and he was 21. We moved into a house with our tail-less cat and a spiral staircase and decided we’d go full force at our dreams.

Connor became a full time film director. He focuses on documentary films, and has a special knack for empathy in storytelling. At only 25 years old, he has years of professional experience, a feature length film, and film festival awards under his belt. He likes to push people to their depths and always finds beauty in even the darkest of rooms. Connor watches foreign films while taking vigorous notes, bookstores lights him on fire, and he studies atlases and foreign languages for fun.

I became a designer who focuses on color and feeling in my work. I grew an e-commerce brand from my college dorm and opened a storefront in the historic district of our downtown. I painted murals, developed a line of stationery and art prints, and eventually (successfully) closed that first business during COVID for the sake of my mental health. I’ve since started Color Theory Tea Co. - a loose leaf tea brand, focused on interior design work, book designs, and helped develop a design and entreprepreneurship program as a secondary teacher.

After starting an email list back in June called “Feeling! Magazine,” I realized the need for hopeful helpful digital content was still so prevalent. After a long journey of creative career hardships - I've maintained a somewhat under-the-radar concept for this magazine. I thought if I kept it somewhat hidden - I would prevent hurt from coming my way.

In reality - this concept lit a fire in my heart that I thought would be put out forever. I LOVE doing this creative work and it just so happens my best friend Connor does too.

We decided this idea needs more energy, more beauty, more writers, more art, and more stories.

We are taking the concept to the next level via Substack, with the plans that one day, we can make print editions too!

Who is Feeling! for?

Big feelers

Creative thinkers

Design-lovers, tastemakers, and the aesthetically-inclined

Students & lifelong learners

Sad people

The colorful

The grey

The curious

Anyone who could use a boost of joy on the internet

Get in your Feels: