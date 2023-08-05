Browse some beautiful hand-painted notebooks from Moglea for journaling or planning your week.

Apple TV’s Physical is an 80s dream — I inadvertently gather decor inspiration while watching. I did some snooping and found the art director had a bunch of photos of complete sets in his portfolio.

Need some more light in the living room — but want to keep it cozy? Here is a DIY guide to creating ambient light from behind the couch.

My favorite chamomile tea ever for your cozy consideration. Sweet Dreams is a perfect blend of chamomile and blueberry. (pssst…use code jennaisfeeling for a discount)

My new favorite bubble bath/body wash is a blend of bergamot and hinoki. I highly recommend it for your next quiet night in the tub.

An amazing red-centric restaurant design in Georgia, and other fabulous commercial designs to browse

Learn more about how esteemed designer, Kelly Wearstler, got her start in design from this engaging read.

Hulu’s The Bear costume designer speaks up about how she curated looks for each character that has now grown a cult following. Who knew white t-shirts were so in demand?

Explore a 1990’s book titled “Color for the Electronic Age”

Tea of the Week : Sugar Cookie for the coziest night in

Fresh Music : WELLLL from Jacob Collier

Shopping : Graza olive oil for a well-designed kitchen

Artwork: Littlest Pet Shop nostalgia

Get to know French illustrator Manon Cezaro’s airbrushed art style and dazzling dog portraits. Fuzzy in the best ways possible.

P.S. You may have noticed a slightly different layout in this edition! We added MORE musing links and will be moving future feature stories to one-off articles for our supporting subscribers! This allows us to write with more depth and dedication.

