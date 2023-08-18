August has nearly slipped away, and I hope you are having a remarkable one. I am officially back to school for my 4th year as a middle/high school Entrepreneurship teacher! I am exhausted, as every teacher everywhere is. But I’m also reminded of the magic of childhood, and the honor it is to be a small part of someone’s.

You only have one childhood, and that’s it.

What a privilege to be a part of so many.

I am in the middle of adolescence every day — people shudder when I tell them I’m a middle school teacher. It’s the most vulnerable time in life and I get to be an anchor in someone’s storm, and the honor is not lost on me. I get tears in my eyes at the start of school, because it’s just astounding.

New sneakers, fresh haircuts, new glitter gel pens, new crushes, new goals, new dreams. It’s magical to witness.

Just a reminder to YOU, former middle schooler, how far you have come. Remember today the vulnerability of being 12 — the tension of having no control and all the expectations. The cafeteria seating, the pressure of eyes on you when you answer a question wrong, the giddiness of play, the shame, the complexity of feeling everything.

You’re an adult now, and I’m proud of you. You made it.

I hope you still get to pick out some new highlighters soon,

Jenna

How to Cold Brew Your Tea:

Add 21g (about half of a bag) of tea to a large pitcher. Pour 32oz of water heated to 165F over the tea leaves (this step is essential for killing off any bacteria that may or may not be present on the leaves). Allow it to steep for 1 minute. Pour another 32oz of cold water into the tea. Store in the fridge for 8 hours. Once tea is done steeping, carefully pour the tea through a fine mesh strainer to strain out the leaves, and into a new container. Store in the fridge for up to a week. When ready to use, add ice and milk/sweeteners of choice.

