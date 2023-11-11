Remember when Toy R’ Us would send paper catalogs to your home and you would meticulously destroy the family highlighter because you nearly highlighted everything?

I would like to bring the joy-inducing catalog practice back with my take on a holiday gift guide. Allow me to be your personal shopper with an emphasis on caring, thoughtful, unique gifts.

For a few years, I owned a brick-and-mortar store and spent the summer choosing holiday giftable items in droves to fill the decorated shelves. Of all the things I miss about the store, holiday shopping is at the top of the list. I was a little blue about that the other day, and then I realized no one was stopping me from curating gifts and sharing them with you. I put my curator hat on and got on it. And I went pretty hard on this gift guide.

I genuinely want you to have a colorful, smashing, on-top-of-it Christmas.

I’ve broken down individual ideas (directly linked and priced) for specific people in your life, like your friend who loves tote bags or someone who just moved into a new space this year

Ready, elves?! Let’s move!

Gift Recommendations:

The Game Night Lover:

Yahtzee from Hay ($17.50)

Hay Play ($22.50)

Game storage ($5.60)

Catan Candles ($19.49)

Henry & Sally Playing Cards ($20)

Le Puz Puzzle ($32)

The Host/Hostess:

Tost ($27) — This is a delicious non-alcoholic sparkling beverage I am a huge fan of, it makes a fun add-on to your gift!

Tinted Glassware ($25)

Hotel lobby candle ($34)

Drizzle & Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($37)

Areaware serving board ($55) — Pair with cheese/fruit/crackers from a local grocery spot

Funky bottle stoppers ($24) — Pair with a bottle of wine!