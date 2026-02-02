Valentine’s Day trends are shifting, and I have the receipts to prove it. I also have early 2000s-inspired magazine quizzes to help you make your Valentine’s plans. Do you miss the thrill of carefully circling the answers and following the flow chart to determine which Jonas Brother is your soul mate? I have a treat for you.

Fascinating new research from OpenTable reveals how February 14th traditions are being reimagined this year. The dining landscape is changing, and some new relationship dynamics are playing out in the restaurant scene.

Let’s get to the nitty-gritty numbers, because they are very revealing:

First off, more than half (52%) of Americans plan to dine out this Valentine’s Day. Restaurants are gearing up for the rush. And I’m curious, are you planning to have a culinary experience out, or cuddle up at home for the night?

✷ Friendship is trending:

Charged by Gen Z, Valentine’s planning is shifting to focus on friends, not just romantic partners. It seems to be a welcome trend by everyone. Galentine’s Day and Palentine’s Day are on the rise, and reservations for large groups and even double dates are becoming more popular on February 14th.

Dining reservations jumped 34% on last year's Galentine's Day (February 13) compared to the previous year, OpenTable data reveals.

This year, 60% of Gen Z and 41% of Americans overall plan to celebrate Valentine's Day with friends rather than romantic partners.

As the holiday meaning broadens to include more friends and family, 43% of those celebrating “Galentine’s” or “Palentine’s Day” this year say they’ll be using the occasion to debut a new friendship.

As you anticipate the Galentine’s Day hubbub, this quiz will help you determine what kind of night to plan with your girls! Be sure to share it with the group chat, delight in a bit of magazine nostalgia together, and then determine the winning option:

✷ Solo dining is trending:

It seems the taboo of eating out alone is fading. In fact, eating alone is trending. Single-person reservations on OpenTable jumped 35% on Valentine's Day compared to the year before, confirming the pattern.

Gen Z (69%) and Millennials (68%) are driving a shift in Valentine's Day norms, though a majority of all Americans (58%) now view solo dining as more socially acceptable than in previous years.

So this begs the question…what do you need this year? A solo dining treat, or a group dining adventure? Find out below:

✷ What makes you a bad date:

Some principles are just universal. Being rude to the waiter, talking while chewing, or having bad manners are sure-fire ways to miss out on a second date.

According to those polled, some of the biggest dining red flags include: 79% say rudeness to staff 77% say bad manners And 65% say lateness made them throw a flag on the play Loading...

To get a passing grade as a dinner date: Try leaving a generous tip (68% voted this was a green flag) Complimenting service (64% found this to be admirable) Offer to cover the bill (65% voted this was a positive)

It was fun to discuss others, but now it is time to self-evaluate. Are you a dinner date red flag? Find out if you dare:

✷ Culinary Compatibility is an important relationship dynamic:

This makes a lot of sense to me. If you are going to be with someone for a lot of meals, it makes everything even better when you both enjoy what you are eating. Now more than ever, people are considering culinary preferences when thinking of their perfect match.

Food compatibility is a relationship priority! 55% of Americans say it’s important to share food preferences or dining styles with their partner, including liking the same foods and being willing to share plates. That figure jumps to 67% among Gen Z and 62% among Millennials.

I am here to help you determine what kind of culinary compatibility you and your partner have by taking this quiz:

(Make sure they take it too!)

✷ Where to find Your Valentine’s Day Dining Match:

OpenTable analyzed nine million diner reviews and sourced the top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America based on diner reviews and insights. It would be wrong not to include the list for your reference! Enjoy browsing through some romantic spots and seeing if a favorite of yours made it. (It was very fun looking through each state and seeing if I’ve visited any of the restaurants!)

I am grateful that I had the opportunity to write this article in partnership with OpenTable — and I was hungry the entire time I wrote it!

If you are looking to book a magical Valentine’s night out, OpenTable is the perfect platform to help you make your reservation.

Special thanks to Hailey Howe for bringing the quiz graphics to life! Aren’t they amazing?!

More Inbox Candy:

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🪄 Shop all my favorite things

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🪄 Get more inspiration