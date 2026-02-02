Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

Jenna O'Brien
Feb 2

GROUP PROJECT:

1. Just like OpenTable compiled the 100 most romantic restaurants, I am seeking your culinary opinions to compile a list of Feeling!-approved restaurant experiences for Valentine's Day! Could be for going out with friends or a date. If you have an amazing spot you've traveled to, or even in your hometown, can you leave a description of it in the comments? If you have any personal stories attached, we would love to hear!

I am going to share your foodie stories and thoughts in an upcoming publication!

2. Seeking worst date stories! If you are willing to share a laughable date story, I am hoping to include yours in a publication coming up before Valentine's!

3. How did you do on the quizzes?! Learn anything about yourself? Did you transport back to your J-14 magazine?

Teresa Vine
Feb 2

I love that Valentines Day is becoming more than just romantic relationship focused. Growing up in Mexico it was day of love and friendship so everyone is included.

