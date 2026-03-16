Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
Mar 16

GROUP PROJECT:

1. Quiz results: Which Windows icon did you get? And which icon did you used to use?

2. Seeking your thoughts on going analogue. Where does it work well for you? Do you use the computer for creativity still?

3. Looking to bond over your memories of the best computer games ever.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
vvnightingale's avatar
vvnightingale
Mar 16

Omg, doing that quiz filled me with so much joy and really did make me feel nostalgic for simpler, internet times. Thank you!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture