“The more sculptural candles are inspired by our favorite artists such as Matisse, Miro, Jean Cocteau — the whole surrealist movement.

As for the food candles, I think it’s safe to say - we just love eating, haha.”

Welcome to the inaugural edition of Tastemakers, a section brought to you by Feeling! Magazine!

To our loyal subscribers who have placed their trust in Feeling! Magazine, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. If only we could shower each of you with a bouquet of a hundred purple peonies as a token of our appreciation! Alas, due to our limited flower inventory, we offer you an alternative delight: exclusive articles that you can relish instead.

As we envision a future where our online concept evolves into a tangible print edition, we aspire to feature captivating stories, exceptional writing, and remarkable individuals, all within the pages that you hold in your hands. This interview serves as a glimpse into the type of content and people we aspire to showcase.

A tastemaker is an individual who ignites our imagination with their creative innovation, resilience, and design prowess. In this edition, I am thrilled to present to you the ingenious minds behind Nata Concept Store.

Nata Concept, based in the UK, is the brainchild of Anna and Tatiana, the artistic duo behind these captivating sculptural candles. With their innovative approach to candle-making, they have crafted a production process that yields truly one-of-a-kind pieces. Their brand has effortlessly captured the attention of both avid shoppers and discerning wholesalers. Their journey of rediscovering and reclaiming their creative essence resonates deeply with me, and I am certain you will find it equally inspiring.