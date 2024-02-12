Cherry Red

The Color Story Series (still getting started — so far just featuring matcha green) is a deep dive into the fascinating stories of bold and beautiful hues that have caught my eye. Color is one of the greatest joys and passions. Color is how I tell stories and articulate feelings. I’m eager to explore my favorite color since childhood…bright cherry red.

My maiden name is Cherry, and for as long as I can remember, red has been my favorite color instinctually. I think the two correlate. I always opted for the cherry lollipop from the treasure chest in some sense of family loyalty. If it came in red, I was drawn to it. Red makes me feel something no other color does.

As the trend pendulum swings back from neutral to color this year, many people are looking to incorporate more vibrant hues into their wardrobe and home decor.

Red seems to be the most intimidating to neutral-lovers. We mute it into a dusty pink, or dark merlot to make it more digestible and less overwhelming, but I would like to advocate on behalf of red today. It absolutely deserves to be overwhelming and dazzling, because it is. Red speaks for itself. It decorates itself. It needs very little else.

Van Plating is a musician I’ve worked with creatively for years, she’s also a dear friend. As with most artists, the spirit of creativity in her spills into many mediums. Her home is decadent with color and she has a natural eye for curating texture and vivid artwork in addition to her singing and songwriting talents. I will never forget the summer she painted her studio, covering both the baseboards and ceiling, completely in electric cherry red. The room suddenly became the glowing heartbeat of the home — inspiring creativity and play. The red brought it to life.

photo by Scout Hunt

I frequently post and share color palettes I curate, so I get asked often what my favorite color is. For decades, it has not wavered. I feel confident that my definitive answer is “cherry red.”

Scrapbook of RED

When I trace red through my own life, I am reminded of specific objects. My high school backpack which Connor snuck notes in. My first car. My first time denting my first car. Shirley temples on beach trips over the summers. My aunt’s bright red Razr flip phone that I wanted so bad. The vibrancy of red is something that sustains memory.

Aside from my memories — here are just a few red moments that are seared into history and art:

Princess Diana in Lech, Austria on vacation.

Red Balloon (1956), the only short film to ever win an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

The Grand Budapest Hotel by Director Wes Anderson

COMPOSITION by Mark Rothko, 1959

In the Mood for Love (2000), Directed by Wong Kar Wai

Taylor Swift released RED in 2012 (red subsequently became THE color of 2012)

MORE CHERRY IN YOUR LIFE 🍒🍒 🍒

If you are seeking more cherry red in your days, I have curated many ideas below.

SCENT

Tart Deco Snif Perfume, Dossier Ambery Cherry, Tom Ford Lost Cherry, Cherry Punk

I have the Dossier Ambery Cherry perfume, which feels like an amazing winter scent. Sweet and cherry-forward.

PLAY

Cherry slime, cherry cushion, cherry soda pillow, cherry birthday candles

Why on earth would you not want cherry cushions on your couch or cherry candles on your next birthday cake?

WEAR

Lisa Says Gah pants, cherry earrings, cherry clip, cherry nails

FRAME

Stay Sweet print, Cherries & Bows print

Two designs to make life even sweeter.

Additional Reading on the color red:

Secrets of the Color Red — historical significance of red through different cultures Side Order: Red — A La Cart Substack, for curated red pops Red — a formal understanding

